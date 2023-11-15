Naujienų srautas

News2023.11.15 09:16

Vilnius Airport evacuated over anonymous bomb threat

B LRT.lt
BNS, LRT.lt 2023.11.15 09:16
Vilnius Airport
Vilnius Airport / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Vilnius Airport received an anonymous call on Wednesday morning reporting that a bomb had been planted at the facility. 

According to Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), some passengers have been evacuated from the airport over the threat.

“All special services were immediately informed, we are conducting checks at the airport and assessing the situation. While the common areas are being checked and the information is being assessed, passengers have been evacuated from the common areas of the arrival and departure terminals,” the statement said.

Around 100 people are reported to have been evacuated.

Julija Samorokovskaja, spokeswoman for the Vilnius District Chief Police Commissariat, told BNS that the report was received at 08:22. The police were informed by the head of the airport security. Officials are currently checking the airport.

Lithuania saw a barrage of bomb threats in mid-October, with a number of public institutions, schools, and private companies receiving anonymous reports about explosives. None of them proved accurate.

