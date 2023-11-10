Naujienų srautas

News2023.11.10 12:22

Lithuanian Railways to launch Vilnius–Riga train by end of year

LRT.lt
2023.11.10 12:22
Train (associative image)
Train (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

The first train on the new Vilnius–Riga connection is scheduled to depart on December 27, the Lithuanian Railways Group’s company LTG Link announced on Friday, adding that dates may be subject to adjustment. 

“We hope that in the future it [the Vilnius–Riga route] will be supplemented with a link to Tallinn, and that the construction of the Rail Baltica railway line will make travelling to our neighbours even faster and more comfortable,” Loreta Maskaliovienė, the vice-minister of transport and communications, said.

The trains will be calling at Vilnius, Kaišiadorys, Šiauliai, Joniškis, Jelgava, and Riga.

According to Gediminas Šečkus, interim manager of LTG Link, the route will allow people to travel between the Lithuanian and Latvian capitals without changing trains.

The company is currently carrying out preparatory work for the new route, having already signed an agreement with the Latvian infrastructure manager for the use of the country’s railways.

LTG Link has applied to the Latvian and European authorities for the necessary permits for operating an international route on Latvian territory, the company said.

# Economy# Baltic States
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

