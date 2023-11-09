Naujienų srautas

News2023.11.09 12:33

China warns Estonia to scrap plans for Taiwanese office

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.11.09 12:33
Taiwan (associative image)
Taiwan (associative image) / AP

China stepped up diplomatic pressure on Estonia, warning Tallin not to allow Taiwan to open a representative office in the country, Politico has reported. 

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu began his visit to the three Baltic countries on Wednesday.

Last week, Tallinn also announced it would allow Taiwan to open a non-diplomatic Taipei representative office in the country to boost economic and cultural ties with the island.

This has provoked outrage from Beijing, which considers the autonomous island to be part of China.

“China urges the Estonian side to abide by its solemn commitment to the one-China principle, refrain from allowing Taiwan to set up any official organisations, and effectively safeguard the political basis of bilateral relations,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Wednesday.

When Taiwan was allowed to open a representative office in Vilnius, China imposed a de facto embargo on Lithuanian exports and downgraded diplomatic relations with the country.

Estonia insisted that Taiwan’s office will be in line with EU policy.

“Just like many other European Union countries, Estonia is ready to accept the establishment of a non-diplomatic economic or cultural representation of Taipei in order to promote such relations,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement last week.

“We also support Taiwan's participation in international affairs in areas of global interest, such as the fight against pandemics and Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization. Reinvigorating relations with Taiwan does not contradict the One China policy,” he added.

