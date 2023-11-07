Naujienų srautas

Electric water bus in Klaipėda
News 39 min. ago

‘Exceeded expectations’: Klaipėda to expand its river bus service

Konstitucijos Avenue in Vilnius
News 2 h ago

Lithuania desperate to attract more foreign banks – but none are coming

Vilius Šiliauskas
News 17 h ago

Former Kaunas administration director fined €70,000 for corruption

Riflemen's Union (associative image)
News 18 h ago

Lithuania approves National Defence Plan

Cyber security (associative image)
News 19 h ago

Lithuania kicks off exercise to test cyber incident scenarios

Train (associative image)
News 20 h ago

Suspended Vilnius-Kaunas train traffic ‘partially restored’

Tourists in Vilnius
News 20 h ago

Lithuania expects 13% more foreign tourists this year

Border guards at the Lithuania-Belarus border
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian to train 450 new officers to guard Belarus border

Car with Russian registration plate (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Russia-registered cars no longer try to enter Lithuania – customs

Students (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Foreigners of Lithuanian descent receive grants for studies in Lithuania

LRT tapes. DIY discos in Soviet Lithuania
News 1 d ago

LRT tapes. DIY discos in Soviet Lithuania

Uwe Hecht in Trakai
News 2 d ago

‘Lithuanians are not angry’. Interview with German Uwe about his adopted home

Rediscovered postcards offer a rare glimpse into century-old Kaunas
News 2 d ago

Rediscovered postcards offer a rare glimpse into century-old Kaunas

The Baltic Sea
News 3 d ago

Decade until tipping point. Eventually, Lithuania will be divided into islands, become as cold as Lapland

Michał Rudnicki
News 3 d ago

Orlen Lithuania fires its CEO Michał Rudnicki

Minsk, Belarus
News 3 d ago

Over dozen Lithuanian nationals detained or imprisoned in Belarus – MFA

News2023.11.07 10:12

‘Exceeded expectations’: Klaipėda to expand its river bus service

VP
Valdas Pryšmantas, BNS 2023.11.07 10:12
Electric water bus in Klaipėda
Electric water bus in Klaipėda / Klaipėda Science and Technology Park

The service of electric water buses on the Danė river in Klaipėda has proved to be a success this year, so next year the city plans to open the season earlier, add an extra boat and make them go faster. Fares, however, may go up too. 

Gintaras Neniškis, head of the municipal public transport company Klaipėdos Keleivinis Transportas (Klaipėda Passenger Transport), says that the pilot season of water buses has exceeded expectations, with almost 9,000 passengers getting onboard during the season from mid-June to October.

“Admittedly, the route has exceeded expectations. [...] From the very first day it was launched, people started queuing up for this vehicle and the results have far exceeded expectations, especially during the peak period: from St John’s (June 24) to the Assumption (August 15). [...] We could not meet the demand during the peak period, in some cases with three times as many passengers as the buses could hold,” said Neniškis.

The two water buses, integrated into the Klaipėda public transport system, operated during daylight hours, with the first stop in the Old Town and the last stop in Tauralaukis. The upstream route of about eight kilometres can be completed in about 1 hour and 20 minutes, and it takes 10 minutes less downstream.

Electric water bus in Klaipėda
Electric water bus in Klaipėda / LRT TV/Screengrab

Next year, in order to meet demand, the speed of the buses could be increased, says Neniškis, with more trips, and a third bus, currently in production, would also run during peak periods.

“We’ll seek to improve the passage of the ship to make it a little faster, to win 15–20 minutes per lap, and to have one boat make five trips a day instead of four. We discussed that it would make sense to run a third boat during the peak period,” Neniškis told BNS.

Moreover, the season could start earlier next year, in mid-May if weather conditions allow.

According to Neniškis, 54 percent of the passengers paid for the trip with a bank card, suggesting they were not Klaipėda residents. Although the service is still running at a loss, at 16,000 euros this year, it was three times less than expected.

Electric water bus in Klaipėda
Electric water bus in Klaipėda / LRT TV

“It was estimated that the route would lose around 50,000 euros, but in reality it was only around 16,000 euros. The passenger flow was much higher [than anticipated]. The loss was planned because it was basically a political decision to set the fare below the market price,” said Neniškis.

This year, the river bus trip cost 3 euros for passengers, 2.4 for holders of the Klaipėda card, 1.5 for children, and 0.6 for those entitled to higher discounts. Next year, the prices will be reviewed in order to balance the costs.

“At this price, it cannot be profitable even with 100-percent occupancy. [...] We have to think about commercial success as well, so that we can more or less balance revenues and costs next year, and there will probably be a review of tariffs,” Neniškis said.

The electric water buses ran between 08:00 and 21:00 this year, each with 10 seats and one wheelchair accessible seat.

Electric water bus in Klaipėda
Electric water bus in Klaipėda / LRT TV

# Economy
