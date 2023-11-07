‘Exceeded expectations’: Klaipėda to expand its river bus service

The service of electric water buses on the Danė river in Klaipėda has proved to be a success this year, so next year the city plans to open the season earlier, add an extra boat and make them go faster. Fares, however, may go up too.

Gintaras Neniškis, head of the municipal public transport company Klaipėdos Keleivinis Transportas (Klaipėda Passenger Transport), says that the pilot season of water buses has exceeded expectations, with almost 9,000 passengers getting onboard during the season from mid-June to October.

“Admittedly, the route has exceeded expectations. [...] From the very first day it was launched, people started queuing up for this vehicle and the results have far exceeded expectations, especially during the peak period: from St John’s (June 24) to the Assumption (August 15). [...] We could not meet the demand during the peak period, in some cases with three times as many passengers as the buses could hold,” said Neniškis.

The two water buses, integrated into the Klaipėda public transport system, operated during daylight hours, with the first stop in the Old Town and the last stop in Tauralaukis. The upstream route of about eight kilometres can be completed in about 1 hour and 20 minutes, and it takes 10 minutes less downstream.

Electric water bus in Klaipėda / LRT TV/Screengrab

Next year, in order to meet demand, the speed of the buses could be increased, says Neniškis, with more trips, and a third bus, currently in production, would also run during peak periods.

“We’ll seek to improve the passage of the ship to make it a little faster, to win 15–20 minutes per lap, and to have one boat make five trips a day instead of four. We discussed that it would make sense to run a third boat during the peak period,” Neniškis told BNS.

Moreover, the season could start earlier next year, in mid-May if weather conditions allow.

According to Neniškis, 54 percent of the passengers paid for the trip with a bank card, suggesting they were not Klaipėda residents. Although the service is still running at a loss, at 16,000 euros this year, it was three times less than expected.

Electric water bus in Klaipėda / LRT TV

“It was estimated that the route would lose around 50,000 euros, but in reality it was only around 16,000 euros. The passenger flow was much higher [than anticipated]. The loss was planned because it was basically a political decision to set the fare below the market price,” said Neniškis.

This year, the river bus trip cost 3 euros for passengers, 2.4 for holders of the Klaipėda card, 1.5 for children, and 0.6 for those entitled to higher discounts. Next year, the prices will be reviewed in order to balance the costs.

“At this price, it cannot be profitable even with 100-percent occupancy. [...] We have to think about commercial success as well, so that we can more or less balance revenues and costs next year, and there will probably be a review of tariffs,” Neniškis said.

The electric water buses ran between 08:00 and 21:00 this year, each with 10 seats and one wheelchair accessible seat.