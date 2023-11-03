Orlen Lithuania fires its CEO Michał Rudnicki

Michał Rudnicki, CEO of Orlen Lietuva, has been dismissed from his position at the helm of the Polish-owned oil refinery in northern Lithuania as of October 31. He is replaced by his deputy Radosław Misztalewski.

Rudnicki has confirmed to LRT.lt that he has been dismissed as CEO of Orlen Lietuva, but did not give any reasons for the move.

Rudnicki wrote on his LinkedIn page that he was “open to new challenges and experiences”.

“I can confirm that the CEO was dismissed on October 31,” Orlen Lietuva spokeswoman Kristina Gendvilė told BNS on Friday.

She said Misztalewski, who had been deputy CEO for sales and logistics, was appointed CEO on the same day.

Orlen Lietuva refinery in Mažeikiai / BNS

Rudnicki became the CEO of Orlen Lietuva in 2018. He joined the Polish oil giant in 2006 and, among other things, was the head of the company’s retail segment in Lithuania.

Previously, Orlen’s branch in Lithuania was headed by Ireneusz Fąfara since 2010.

Orlen Lietuva, which owns an oil refinery in Mažeikiai, northern Lithuania, is the largest taxpayer in Lithuania.

According to the latest data from the Lithuanian Tax Inspectorate, the group paid 387 million euros to the state budget in the first three quarters of this year. During the same period in 2022, it paid 439 million euros in taxes.