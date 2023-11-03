Lithuania’s Šiauliai considers removing Soviet soldiers’ remains from town centre

Šiauliai, Lithuania’s fourth biggest town in the northwestern part of the country, is planning to poll its residents about removing a World War Two tomb of Soviet soldiers from the town centre.

Šiauliai Mayor Artūras Visockas signed a decree on holding the poll from November 6 to February 6 next year.

Respondents will be asked whether they “approve of the transfer of the remains of Soviet soldiers from the Second World War from the grounds of the Cathedral of the Apostles Saints Peter and Paul to a cemetery managed by the Šiauliai City Council”.

“If 10 percent or more of the city’s voting population expresses their opinion, the Šiauliai Council will […] adopt a relevant decision,” a statement issued by the local government of Šiauliai quoted Visockas as saying.

On the other hand, the mayor argued that the issue of the remains of Soviet soldiers should be addressed on the national level.

According to him, no procedure has yet been drawn up to clarify how municipalities should deal with the transfer of the remains of soldiers of the occupying forces.

“It is clear that a common position needs to be developed at the national level, because the issue is really serious. The procedure has only been prepared for cases involving the transfer of victims of resistance struggles, but it does not apply to soldiers of the occupying army,” Visockas said.

The local government of Šiauliai, for its part, has prepared a letter on the subject addressed to the Ministries of Culture and Foreign Affairs, the Genocide and Resistance Research Centre and the territorial branches of the Cultural Heritage Department.

“In the context of the change in legal regulation and taking into account the fact that there are 69 burial sites of Soviet soldiers from the Second World War in 28 municipalities, it is necessary to plan and allocate funds from the 2024 budget of the Ministry of Culture for a special purpose grant, ie to finance the transfer of the remains,” the letter states.

The burial site in Šiauliai is included in the Register of Cultural Heritage. It states that 52 Soviet soldiers who died in the Second World War are buried there.