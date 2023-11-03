Naujienų srautas

Red Army monument (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania’s Šiauliai considers removing Soviet soldiers’ remains from town centre

Firefighters (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Two people perish during fire at Vilnius retirement home

All Souls' Day
News 4 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Halloween special

Bison in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Park in Lithuania releases bison into the wild

Bookshop (associative image)
News 1 d ago

The Baltic states: Five essential reads

Autumn in Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Autumn colours in Vilnius – photos

Archeology (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Burials in water and trees – death culture in pre-Christian Lithuania

Kamilė Šeraitė
News 2 d ago

Russia puts Vilnius councillor on wanted list

Vytautas Bakas
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian Seimas decides to investigate the ‘whistleblower affair’

Klaipėda (associative image)
News 3 d ago

Lithuania’s GDP contracted 0.1% in third quarter

Gitanas Nausėda
News 3 d ago

Insufficient industrial capacity to blame for delays in artillery supplies to Kyiv – Lithuanian president

Belarus embassy in Vilnius
News 3 d ago

Lithuania sends note to Belarus over threatening statement

Eismas
News 3 d ago

Why are Lithuanian roads falling into disrepair?

Dozens of protesters stormed an airport in Dagestan after rumours spread that a flight was arriving from Israel
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian FM compares Russia to Nazi Germany after anti-Jewish unrest in Dagestan

Vilnius Airport
News 3 d ago

Lithuania to spend €10m on attracting flights to ‘priority’ destinations

European Central Bank
News 3 d ago

Interest rate cuts not yet in sight – Lithuanian central bank chief

News2023.11.03 11:36

Lithuania’s Šiauliai considers removing Soviet soldiers’ remains from town centre

B
BNS 2023.11.03 11:36
Red Army monument (associative image)
Red Army monument (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

Šiauliai, Lithuania’s fourth biggest town in the northwestern part of the country, is planning to poll its residents about removing a World War Two tomb of Soviet soldiers from the town centre.

Šiauliai Mayor Artūras Visockas signed a decree on holding the poll from November 6 to February 6 next year.

Respondents will be asked whether they “approve of the transfer of the remains of Soviet soldiers from the Second World War from the grounds of the Cathedral of the Apostles Saints Peter and Paul to a cemetery managed by the Šiauliai City Council”.

“If 10 percent or more of the city’s voting population expresses their opinion, the Šiauliai Council will […] adopt a relevant decision,” a statement issued by the local government of Šiauliai quoted Visockas as saying.

On the other hand, the mayor argued that the issue of the remains of Soviet soldiers should be addressed on the national level.

According to him, no procedure has yet been drawn up to clarify how municipalities should deal with the transfer of the remains of soldiers of the occupying forces.

“It is clear that a common position needs to be developed at the national level, because the issue is really serious. The procedure has only been prepared for cases involving the transfer of victims of resistance struggles, but it does not apply to soldiers of the occupying army,” Visockas said.

The local government of Šiauliai, for its part, has prepared a letter on the subject addressed to the Ministries of Culture and Foreign Affairs, the Genocide and Resistance Research Centre and the territorial branches of the Cultural Heritage Department.

“In the context of the change in legal regulation and taking into account the fact that there are 69 burial sites of Soviet soldiers from the Second World War in 28 municipalities, it is necessary to plan and allocate funds from the 2024 budget of the Ministry of Culture for a special purpose grant, ie to finance the transfer of the remains,” the letter states.

The burial site in Šiauliai is included in the Register of Cultural Heritage. It states that 52 Soviet soldiers who died in the Second World War are buried there.

# Society# History
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Firefighters (associative image)
2 h ago

Two people perish during fire at Vilnius retirement home

All Souls' Day
4 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Halloween special

Bison in Lithuania
1 d ago

Park in Lithuania releases bison into the wild

Bookshop (associative image)
1 d ago

The Baltic states: Five essential reads

Autumn in Vilnius
11
2 d ago

Autumn colours in Vilnius – photos

11
Archeology (associative image)
5
2 d ago

Burials in water and trees – death culture in pre-Christian Lithuania

5
Kamilė Šeraitė
2 d ago

Russia puts Vilnius councillor on wanted list

Vytautas Bakas
2 d ago

Lithuanian Seimas decides to investigate the ‘whistleblower affair’

Klaipėda (associative image)
3 d ago

Lithuania’s GDP contracted 0.1% in third quarter

Gitanas Nausėda
3 d ago

Insufficient industrial capacity to blame for delays in artillery supplies to Kyiv – Lithuanian president

All Souls' Day
2023.11.03 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Halloween special

Firefighters (associative image)
2023.11.03 09:44

Two people perish during fire at Vilnius retirement home