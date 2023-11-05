‘Lithuanians are not angry’. Interview with German Uwe about his adopted home

Three decades ago Uwe didn't even know where Lithuania was. Now, he has fallen head over heels for the country – he speaks the language and watches LRT’s Panorama every evening. “Lithuanians are neither angry nor cold, as most people say. I would say they are just a bit melancholic. And that is changing,” says Hecht.

If it weren't for the bracelet in the colours of the Lithuanian flag, I would have walked past Hecht waiting in a cafe in Strasbourg's Old Town. When I spotted the tricolour, I quickly heard the bold “Labas vakaras” in Lithuanian, spoken almost without an accent.

The German, who can't hide his smile, admits that even though he has been learning Lithuanian for almost thirty years, it feels like a gift to be able to speak it. “It's easy to buy a book in Lithuanian, but it's impossible to buy a conversation, so I don't usually turn down opportunities to speak Lithuanian,” he says.

Growing fond of Lithuania

Before he started learning the language, Hecht had no connection to Lithuania. Not only did he have no relatives or Lithuanian roots, he says he didn't even know where the country was. This is understandable, as Hecht was introduced to Lithuania when the country was still fighting for independence.

“A very long time ago, back in 1990, I met a very beautiful Lithuanian girl in France. I remember I asked her where she was from and she said Lithuania. I didn't know what country it was, where it was, what it was like, but I immediately wanted to visit it,” he says.

Hecht had to wait until Lithuania’s independence before he could visit the country.

Uwe Hecht with Lutheran Bishop Mindaugas Sabutis in Vilnius / Personal album

“I first came to Lithuania in 1991. An acquaintance of mine showed me everything then – not only the capital but also the Hill of Crosses, Nida. I fell in love not only with the Lithuanian woman but also with the whole of Lithuania, its nature, language, and history. And ever since then, I have always wanted to come back to Lithuania,” he says.

Although he currently works as a German-French translator, Hecht is also an Evangelical Lutheran minister. The latter brought him to Lithuania for the first time for an extended period and gave him the opportunity to learn the Lithuanian language.

“I learned my first words in 1990, and in 1994 I worked as a Lutheran priest in Vilnius for six months. And that's where I learnt the most because the services had to be held in Lithuanian. I had to learn not only how to speak and read but also how to accentuate, which was a challenge,” he recalls.

Although he visited Lithuania often, he started forgetting the language.

“In recent years, I realised that I wanted to learn Lithuanian well and started looking for a place where I could do it. And of course, it is very difficult to find a school and a teacher in Germany or France, they are almost non-existent.

So this summer I went to Kaunas, Vytautas Magnus University, and took a language course there. Now I am happy to have a B2 Lithuanian language level, I enjoyed the course very much, and I am happy because I can even read books and articles in Lithuanian. Lucky me,” laughs Hecht.

Uwe Hecht in Vilnius / Personal album

When asked what is the most difficult part of his studies, Hecht says it is definitely accentuation.

“It has always been very difficult. I still don't know whether to say 'sunkù' or 'suñku'. But pronunciation, which is really difficult for others, I found easy as a German. After all, it's pronounced as it is written, so what could be difficult about it?” he says.

The most important thing to learn a language is to have a good understanding of the people who speak it, says Hecht. You need to know what people say, how they think, and how they feel. That's why you need to have been there, or at least spent some time in the country.

For this reason, Hecht he visits Lithuania often and has made friends there. The country has also become more open.

“Compared to Germany, it is a very small country. It's small and extremely beautiful – forests, lagoons, the sea everywhere. Nida is my favourite place. And since I've had the opportunity to meet many Lithuanians, the further I go, the more I feel like everyone knows each other, like a big family here.

And Lithuanians are neither angry nor cold, as most people say. I would say they are just a bit melancholic. And that is changing. Thirty years ago, people were really cautious, they didn't talk much, now it's different. But Lithuanians have always been and still are very sincere,” he admires.

Hecht says he has always felt accepted in Lithuania.

“Lithuanians think that they are a very small country and that nobody in the world knows about them. Therefore, when I tell Lithuanians that I know the country and I know the language, it is often like a miracle. Maybe that's why Lithuania seems open to me,” he says.

However, he says not everyone is accepted and sometimes patriotism can become a cover for hatred of others.

“I like it when people love their country, but it's important not to close oneself off.”