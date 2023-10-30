Lithuanian FM compares Russia to Nazi Germany after anti-Jewish unrest in Dagestan

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has compared Russia to Nazi Germany following unrest in Dagestan where an angry mob stormed an airport expecting a plane from Israel.

“Even after Bucha there were still people saying we can’t compare Russia to Nazi Germany. Well... how about now? Are the pogroms convincing enough? Do you need Putin to actually grow a moustache and raise his right hand?” he posted on the social network X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Dozens of protesters stormed an airport in the North Caucasus republic of the Russian Federation on Sunday, after rumours spread that a flight was arriving from Israel.

Videos posted on social media and by the Russian media outlets RT and Izvestia show protesters breaking down the doors of the airport terminal, some running onto the runway and others breaking barriers to check cars leaving the airport.

Dagestan’s governor has vowed that those responsible for the incident would be punished and 60 people were arrested after the incident, the Russian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported that a Jewish centre was set on fire in the town of Nalchik in Kabardino-Balkaria, another North Caucasus republic.

The unrest comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.