Lithuanian woman drowns in Madeira after trying to take selfie

A Lithuanian woman drowned in Madeira on Sunday, reports Madeira Island News. The woman’s body was found by a Portuguese Air Force helicopter after a search.

The woman was 63 years old, according to the report. She had been walking with her husband in the marina before the accident.

According to witnesses, the Lithuanian couple wanted to take a selfie but were suddenly pulled in by a huge wave.

The man managed to stay afloat, but the woman disappeared into the water. A search was launched and her body was soon found by a Portuguese Air Force helicopter.

According to Madeira Island News, an orange flag was hoisted at sea to warn of bad weather.