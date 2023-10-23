Lithuanian parliament speaker visits Taiwan, says ‘cooperation gaining momentum’

Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, visited Taiwan on Monday, where she met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

In a statement released by the parliamentary press service, Čmilytė-Nielsen said the relations between the two countries were “gaining momentum”. However, she said more could be done.

“Businesses and the economy are the areas where we have many opportunities for cooperation. It is, therefore, no coincidence that I have come to Taiwan with a business delegation," Čmilytė-Nielsen said.

According to her, Lithuania sees Taiwan as a valuable partner, especially in laser and semiconductor tech.

After her meeting with Taiwan's resident, Čmilytė-Nielsen said “joint action is needed to show that democracies working closely together also bring concrete benefits to their people.

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen in Taiwan / Office of the President, ROC (Taiwan)

Čmilytė-Nielsen is accompanied to Taiwan by representatives of 14 Lithuanian companies and four business associations, to expand opportunities for cooperation in the fields of information technologies and innovation.

Lithuania and Taiwan are set to sign memoranda of understanding in the field of health and the avoidance of double taxation.

From Taiwan, Čmilytė-Nielsen will travel to Japan where she will meet with representatives of the Japanese parliament and open Lithuania NOW, the biggest Lithuanian cultural event of the year in Japan, in Chiune Sugihara's hometown of Mino.