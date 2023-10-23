Naujienų srautas

Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 17 min. ago

Lithuanian parliament speaker visits Taiwan, says ‘cooperation gaining momentum’

Vilius Šiliauskas
News 1 h ago

Former Kaunas official faces six years in prison over corruption charges

Heated tobacco (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Ban on flavoured heated tobacco comes into force in Lithuania

Russia demolishes monument to Lithuanian, Ukrainian victims of Soviet repressions
News 2 h ago

Russia demolishes monument to Lithuanian, Ukrainian victims of Soviet repressions

Dominika Banevič
News 4 h ago

Lithuania’s 16-year-old breakdancer tops world rankings

Wine (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Vilnius asks for sanctions as wine flows to Russia via Lithuania

Vilnius
News 8 h ago

New info centre for migrants set to open in Vilnius

Margarita Drobiazko
News 8 h ago

Russian ice dancer appeals decision to strip her of Lithuanian citizenship

Plastic (associative image)
News 9 h ago

Lithuania lags far behind EU in recycling plastic waste

Students (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian students increasingly turning to ChatGPT – survey

Buvusi Šiaulių geto teritorija, 1988 m.
News 1 d ago

‘Newborns were drowned’ – memoirs of Šiauliai Ghetto doctor

A Soviet memorial in Lithuania (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Dumpling Street? Lithuania looks to shed Soviet heritage

Furniture making (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s furniture manufacturers bounce back after tough year

Lithuanian Railways train
News 2 d ago

Vilnius-Riga passenger train to be launched next year – minister

A restaurant (associative image)
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian man sentenced in Spain for faking heart attacks to avoid paying restaurant bills

Klaipėda LNG terminal
News 3 d ago

Lithuania to buy underwater surveillance system to shield LNG terminal

News2023.10.23 17:28

Lithuanian parliament speaker visits Taiwan, says ‘cooperation gaining momentum’

B
BNS 2023.10.23 17:28
Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen / E. Blaževič / LRT

Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, visited Taiwan on Monday, where she met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

In a statement released by the parliamentary press service, Čmilytė-Nielsen said the relations between the two countries were “gaining momentum”. However, she said more could be done.

“Businesses and the economy are the areas where we have many opportunities for cooperation. It is, therefore, no coincidence that I have come to Taiwan with a business delegation," Čmilytė-Nielsen said.

According to her, Lithuania sees Taiwan as a valuable partner, especially in laser and semiconductor tech.

After her meeting with Taiwan's resident, Čmilytė-Nielsen said “joint action is needed to show that democracies working closely together also bring concrete benefits to their people.

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen in Taiwan
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen in Taiwan / Office of the President, ROC (Taiwan)

Further reading

News

2023.09.14 08:00

Behind Lithuania’s all-in Taiwan bet

Čmilytė-Nielsen is accompanied to Taiwan by representatives of 14 Lithuanian companies and four business associations, to expand opportunities for cooperation in the fields of information technologies and innovation.

Lithuania and Taiwan are set to sign memoranda of understanding in the field of health and the avoidance of double taxation.

From Taiwan, Čmilytė-Nielsen will travel to Japan where she will meet with representatives of the Japanese parliament and open Lithuania NOW, the biggest Lithuanian cultural event of the year in Japan, in Chiune Sugihara's hometown of Mino.

Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen in Taiwan
# News# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Vilius Šiliauskas
1 h ago

Former Kaunas official faces six years in prison over corruption charges

Heated tobacco (associative image)
1 h ago

Ban on flavoured heated tobacco comes into force in Lithuania

Russia demolishes monument to Lithuanian, Ukrainian victims of Soviet repressions
2 h ago

Russia demolishes monument to Lithuanian, Ukrainian victims of Soviet repressions

Dominika Banevič
4 h ago

Lithuania’s 16-year-old breakdancer tops world rankings

Wine (associative image)
5 h ago

Vilnius asks for sanctions as wine flows to Russia via Lithuania

Vilnius
8 h ago

New info centre for migrants set to open in Vilnius

Margarita Drobiazko
8 h ago

Russian ice dancer appeals decision to strip her of Lithuanian citizenship

Plastic (associative image)
9 h ago

Lithuania lags far behind EU in recycling plastic waste

Students (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuanian students increasingly turning to ChatGPT – survey

Buvusi Šiaulių geto teritorija, 1988 m.
5
1 d ago

‘Newborns were drowned’ – memoirs of Šiauliai Ghetto doctor

5
Margarita Drobiazko
2023.10.23 09:33

Russian ice dancer appeals decision to strip her of Lithuanian citizenship

Vilnius
2023.10.23 09:40

New info centre for migrants set to open in Vilnius

Wine (associative image)
2023.10.23 11:59

Vilnius asks for sanctions as wine flows to Russia via Lithuania

Plastic (associative image)
2023.10.23 08:00

Lithuania lags far behind EU in recycling plastic waste

Russia demolishes monument to Lithuanian, Ukrainian victims of Soviet repressions
2023.10.23 14:51

Russia demolishes monument to Lithuanian, Ukrainian victims of Soviet repressions

Dominika Banevič
2023.10.23 13:22

Lithuania’s 16-year-old breakdancer tops world rankings

Heated tobacco (associative image)
2023.10.23 16:19

Ban on flavoured heated tobacco comes into force in Lithuania

Vilius Šiliauskas
2023.10.23 16:22

Former Kaunas official faces six years in prison over corruption charges