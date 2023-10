Dominika Banevič, the best Lithuanian breakdancer, has climbed to the number one spot in the new world rankings.

The 16-year-old Lithuanian Olympic hopeful shares the top spot with China's Bgirl 671. Both have 3,250 points.

Banevič, known as Bgirl Nicka, is this year's world champion, which secured her a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Last weekend, she performed at the prestigious Red Bull BC One tournament in France. She lost in the semi-finals to Bgirl 671.