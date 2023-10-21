Lithuania’s furniture manufacturers bounce back after tough year

After a tough period, the furniture market is slowly recovering. Lithuanian manufacturers are looking at bigger orders and are once again hiring.

Millions of chests of drawers, wardrobes and cupboards, which are popular with both Lithuanians and buyers from all over the world, are manufactured at SBA, a company near the western port city of Klaipėda. The war in Ukraine has shaken the furniture industry, but the biggest challenges have been weathered and the market is recovering, says the CEO.

“We had very high prices of raw materials, we had the energy price shock, and finally, the real estate market slowdown due to rising interest rates, of course, reduced the demand for furniture,” says Ramūnas Marozas, CEO of SBA company Inno Line.

“Now we feel that we have reached the bottom of the order book, we have bounced back, and we expect growth in the future,” he adds.

Ramūnas Marozas / LRT TV

Although the SBA factory is the most automated plant in the Baltics, the growing number of orders means that more staff are needed.

“We have the machines, but they still break down. You need human intervention – if they stop, the whole production comes to a halt,” says chief operator Mindaugas Rumšas.

“Around 100 new employees are expected to join our team in the next six months. In terms of skills, we most need production operators, forklift drivers, smiths, and electricians,” says Marozas.

Furniture factory / LRT TV

The company trains its employees, such as Deimantas Vaitkus, who recently moved back from the UK and started working here. In Britain, he was a driver.

“It used to be the same long hours, shift work. The pay is really the same,” he compares.

Active labour market

Overall, the labour market remained active throughout the summer and early autumn, says Jurgita Petraitienė of the Employment Service. There are currently 148,800 unemployed people registered in Lithuania, almost the population of Klaipėda, Lithuania’s third biggest city.

A tenth of them are looking for work in the Klaipėda region. In the resort municipalities of Neringa and Palanga, the number of unemployed rises every year after the summer season, but people can find other work too.

Jurgita Petraitienė / LRT TV

Unskilled workers are in the lowest demand.



“Up to 20 percent of job vacancies are for managers, top-level professionals, engineers. The largest share of vacancies – over 50 percent, in some months 60 percent – is for a wide range of professionals. I mean cooks, operators, mechanics, metal construction assemblers, painters, construction workers,” says Petraitienė, director of the Klaipėda Department of the Employment Service.

It usually takes about six months for someone to find a job. Others choose to retrain, take a break or continue their education.

“A larger proportion of people who have been unemployed for a long time live in remote rural areas and for one reason or another cannot travel to where the jobs are,” says Petraitienė.