Schools in Lithuania flooded with bomb threats

On Friday, the police in Lithuania said some 140 bomb threats were sent to various schools across the country.

"Today, as of 06:00, 140 Russian-language reports of threats to blow up schools and kindergartens on the territory of the country were received, [...] So far, no explosives or suspicious objects have been observed," Ramūnas Matonis, a spokesperson for the Police Department, told LRT RADIO.

Some schools may be evacuated, Matonis added.

The police spokesperson denied the bomb threats were specifically targeting Jewish institutions. Matonis said some of the bomb threats may have included Jewish schools.

Recently, the authorities in Estonia and Latvia reported receiving similar bomb threats.