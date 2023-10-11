Three mixed Lithuanian-Palestinian families are in West Bank – Ramallah office

There are no Lithuanians in Gaza, while three mixed families live in the West Bank, but they do not need help yet, according to Bertas Venckaitis, head of Lithuania’s Representative Office in Ramallah.

“The situation is changing not every hour, but every 30 minutes, every minute. [...] To the best of our knowledge, we do not have citizens in Gaza, while a number of EU countries do,” Venckaitis told reporters on Wednesday from Ramallah, the de facto Palestinian capital in the West Bank.

According to him, there are about 25 people in three mixed Palestinian-Lithuanian families in the West Bank.

“They have been living here for almost three decades, we know them, we are in contact with them, but they have very deep roots in Palestine. We have not received any requests from them to leave Palestine,” Venckaitis said.

The terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, invaded its territory from the Gaza Strip and launched rocket attacks. Israel launched retaliatory strikes against Gaza and has also stepped up security in the occupied West Bank.

“Access to the West Bank is restricted to the maximum extent possible. It is not impossible, but it is extremely difficult to move in the West Bank, even for officials with diplomatic accreditation,” the Lithuanian diplomat said.