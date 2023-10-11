Charter flight with 97 Lithuanian citizens departs Tel Aviv

Over 140 people, including 97 Lithuanian citizens, left the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on a charter flight in the early hours of Wednesday and are expected to arrive in Lithuania in the afternoon.

The flight, arranged by Skyllence, a company of Gediminas Žiemelis’ Avia Solutions Group, was delayed again last night after having been postponed twice.

“The plane finally took off at almost half past five in the morning,” Skyllence CEO Vilma Vaitiekunaitė told LRT RADIO on Wednesday morning.

“The people are now en route to Bucharest, where they are expected to land at 7:40 local time. We anticipate their arrival in Lithuania at around 12:50,” she added.

According to Vaitiekunaitė, there are “141 people and a baby” aboard the plane, including 97 Lithuanian citizens and 27 Israeli citizens. The rest are citizens of other countries.

The passengers include a group of around 40 pilgrims who were in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during Hamas’ weekend assault on Israel.

According to information provided by Lithuanian authorities over the weekend, around 7,000 Lithuanian citizens live in Israel and about 450 others were temporarily visiting the country.

Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, invading its territory and conducting rocket attacks. Israel retaliated with strikes on Gaza. Hundreds of people have been killed on both sides of the conflict.