Vilnius Airport (associative image)
News 8 min. ago

Charter flight with 97 Lithuanian citizens departs Tel Aviv

Wizz Air plane in Vilnius Airport
News 1 h ago

Ban on cheap flight tickets in EU would be felt in Baltics

Clint Eastwood
News 16 h ago

Clint Eastwood won’t get €50,000 from liquidated Lithuanian company

The Baltic Sea (associative image)
News 16 h ago

Gas leak forces Finland-Estonia pipeline shutdown, sabotage not ruled out

Soviet flag (associative image)
News 18 h ago

Lithuania passes law requiring politicians to disclose past Communist Party membership

Border guards (associative image)
News 19 h ago

Lithuania sends new team of border guards to help Latvia stop migrants

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
News 21 h ago

Lithuania’s parliament condemns Hamas attacks in Israel

Teachers' strike
News 21 h ago

Talks with government hit impasse as Lithuanian teachers’ strike enters 3rd week

Vilnius Choral Synagogue
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian police step up patrols around synagogues amid fears of anti-Semitic incidents

Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport
News 23 h ago

Lithuania considers sending military aircraft as citizens remain stranded in Israel

Kena train station
News 1 d ago

‘Window to Europe’: Russians use Kaliningrad transit train to enter Lithuania

Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

US allocates €1.48m for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania

Gitanas Nausėda
News 1 d ago

Poland to help bring Lithuanians back from Israel if needed – president

Tel Aviv, Israel
News 1 d ago

Wizz Air, Ryanair cancel flights from Vilnius to Tel Aviv

Israel's strikes in Gaza Strip
News 1 d ago

Lithuania backs Israel’s efforts to counter Hamas attacks – minister

Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Bank solidarity levy in Lithuania cannot be extended – minister

News2023.10.11 09:06

Charter flight with 97 Lithuanian citizens departs Tel Aviv

BNS 2023.10.11 09:06
Vilnius Airport (associative image)
Vilnius Airport (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Over 140 people, including 97 Lithuanian citizens, left the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on a charter flight in the early hours of Wednesday and are expected to arrive in Lithuania in the afternoon.

The flight, arranged by Skyllence, a company of Gediminas Žiemelis’ Avia Solutions Group, was delayed again last night after having been postponed twice.

“The plane finally took off at almost half past five in the morning,” Skyllence CEO Vilma Vaitiekunaitė told LRT RADIO on Wednesday morning.

“The people are now en route to Bucharest, where they are expected to land at 7:40 local time. We anticipate their arrival in Lithuania at around 12:50,” she added.

According to Vaitiekunaitė, there are “141 people and a baby” aboard the plane, including 97 Lithuanian citizens and 27 Israeli citizens. The rest are citizens of other countries.

The passengers include a group of around 40 pilgrims who were in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during Hamas’ weekend assault on Israel.

According to information provided by Lithuanian authorities over the weekend, around 7,000 Lithuanian citizens live in Israel and about 450 others were temporarily visiting the country.

Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, invading its territory and conducting rocket attacks. Israel retaliated with strikes on Gaza. Hundreds of people have been killed on both sides of the conflict.

