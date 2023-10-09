Naujienų srautas

Vilnius (associative image)
News 6 min. ago

Bank solidarity levy in Lithuania cannot be extended – minister

Vytautas Magnus University
News 1 h ago

Mariupol State University Centre to open at Lithuania’s VDU

Attacks in Israel
News 2 h ago

Lithuania considers how to bring group of pilgrims back from Israel

Electricity
News 2 h ago

Thousands of households in Lithuania remain without electricity after weekend’s storms

Youth (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Lithuania unsure what to do about rising drug use among minors

Attacks in Israel
News 16 h ago

Lithuanians invited to register for evacuation flight from Tel Aviv

Attacks in Israel
News 20 h ago

Israeli-Lithuanian policemen killed in Hamas attacks

Klaipėda University expedition to Svalbard
News 1 d ago

Polar bears and retreating glaciers: Lithuanian scientist’s expedition to the Arctic

Protests against Russia's war in Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 d ago

The global costs of a Russian-Ukrainian truce – opinion

fonas
News 2 d ago

LRT tapes. Pig on the loose in Vilnius

Bangladesh
News 2 d ago

Bangladeshi people falsely promised easy access to Lithuanian labour market

Gitanas Nausėda and Valdemaras Rupšys
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s defence chief studied in Russia, president was unaware

Antanas A. Jonynas
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian poet Jonynas awarded Baltic Assembly Prize in literature

Gitanas Nausėda and Mateusz Morawiecki
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian president calls on Poland to step up cooperation on Ukrainian grain exports

Teachers' strike
News 3 d ago

Some teachers sign collective agreement after reaching pay deal with Education Ministry

Vilnius
News 3 d ago

Vilnius named European Green Capital 2025

News2023.10.09 12:04

Bank solidarity levy in Lithuania cannot be extended – minister

B
BNS 2023.10.09 12:04
Vilnius (associative image)
Vilnius (associative image) / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

The existing temporary two-year bank solidarity levy in Lithuania could not be extended in the future due to its design, Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė has said. 

“It is designed as a temporary instrument in response to exceptional circumstances because of the shock in the interest rate regulation, and also deposits grew significantly during the pandemic period. […] So, it is designed in such a way that its effect would disappear in two years,” she told the business news website vz.lt.

“We can say that even if the parliament had the imagination to extend the levy itself, the basis the levy is calculated on would functionally disappear after 2024,” she added.

The solidarity levy is calculated on banks' net interest income exceeding 50 percent of the average of the past four years.

Banks are estimated to pay around 130 million euros in solidarity levy into the state budget in 2023, followed by 230 million euros in 2024 and 50 million euros in 2025.

The levy was introduced as the country’s banks were expected to make a profit of over 1 billion euros this year, which is seen as a windfall as they profit from the European Central Bank’s interest rate hikes.

News

2023.05.09 14:31

Lithuanian parliament passes windfall profits tax on banks

Vilnius (associative image)
Gintarė Skaistė
