Bank solidarity levy in Lithuania cannot be extended – minister

The existing temporary two-year bank solidarity levy in Lithuania could not be extended in the future due to its design, Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė has said.

“It is designed as a temporary instrument in response to exceptional circumstances because of the shock in the interest rate regulation, and also deposits grew significantly during the pandemic period. […] So, it is designed in such a way that its effect would disappear in two years,” she told the business news website vz.lt.

“We can say that even if the parliament had the imagination to extend the levy itself, the basis the levy is calculated on would functionally disappear after 2024,” she added.

The solidarity levy is calculated on banks' net interest income exceeding 50 percent of the average of the past four years.

Banks are estimated to pay around 130 million euros in solidarity levy into the state budget in 2023, followed by 230 million euros in 2024 and 50 million euros in 2025.

The levy was introduced as the country’s banks were expected to make a profit of over 1 billion euros this year, which is seen as a windfall as they profit from the European Central Bank’s interest rate hikes.