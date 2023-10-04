Naujienų srautas

Budget (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania’s budget deficit to rise in 2024 – PM

A supermarket worker checking Covid certificates
News 2 h ago

Lithuania’s Covid certificate restrictions were in line with Constitution, court finds

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
News 3 h ago

Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union receives training premises in Kaunas

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian PM to seek conservative party’s presidential nomination

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Lithuania appeals to MEPs for assistance after EU drops migrant ‘instrumentalisation’ clause

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 7 h ago

Lithuania’s London ambassador abuses office, insults staff, audit finds

Robert Spronk
News 10 h ago

‘There are signs that Russia is preparing for war with West’ – interview with former Dutch intelligence officer

Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė
News 1 d ago

Incumbent LRT director general re-elected for second term

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Plan for deploying German brigade in Lithuania to be made public next week – minister

A girl (associative image)
News 1 d ago

11-year-old girl is expecting a baby in Lithuania

Klaipėda Port
News 1 d ago

Ukraine transfers some agricultural cargo controls to Lithuania’s Klaipėda

Military parade in Russia
News 1 d ago

Russia can rebuild military capabilities faster than previously thought – adviser

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian PM says she has no plans to run for EU commissioner

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Taiwan encourages companies to invest in Lithuania to deepen bilateral cooperation

Valdemaras Rupšys
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian defence chief uses state allowance to rent flat from his son, snaps at journalist

News2023.10.04 17:10

Lithuania’s budget deficit to rise in 2024 – PM

SJ
Saulius Jakučionis, BNS 2023.10.04 17:10
Budget (associative image)
Budget (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The government deficit in Lithuania will grow next year but will stay within the EU’s 3 percent of GDP limit, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said in an interview with BNS on Wednesday. 

“The deficit, as we plan, will amount to 2.9 percent of GDP. [...] It will be higher than this year, but we need to understand that the deficit is lower this year than planned due to a number of circumstances that will not be repeated next year,” Šimonytė said.

The EU suspended the application of the so-called Maastricht criteria in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for member states to borrow to keep their economies viable.

The criteria include a 3 percent government deficit limit and a requirement for public debt not to exceed 60 percent of a country’s GDP.

When submitting this year’s budget bill last year, the government projected a 4.9 percent deficit in 2023, but it will be around 2 percent, the prime minister said, adding that favourable circumstances have led to higher-than-expected budget revenue this year as businesses have been less active in making use of tax deferral. Also, expenditure has been lower, as only part of the funds allocated for energy price compensations has been used.

Ingrida Šimonytė
Ingrida Šimonytė / E. Blaževič/LRT

According to the prime minister, state budget revenue is expected to increase by around 7.5 percent in 2024, mainly due to the growing economy that is expected to expand around 5 percent in nominal terms, including inflation, next year.

State spending will grow by around one billion euros next year due to indexed pensions and benefits, while education funding will grow by 390 million euros, and the additional money will mainly be spent on pay raises for teachers and lecturers.

Another 340 million euros will be spent on aid to Ukraine and around 100 million euros on pay increases for public sector workers.

Budget revenue will be reduced by a 20 percent increase in the non-taxable income rate and the extension of some tax exemptions.

The government will consider the 2024 budget bill on Thursday.

Budget (associative image)
Ingrida Šimonytė
# Economy
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

