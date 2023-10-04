Lithuania’s budget deficit to rise in 2024 – PM

The government deficit in Lithuania will grow next year but will stay within the EU’s 3 percent of GDP limit, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said in an interview with BNS on Wednesday.

“The deficit, as we plan, will amount to 2.9 percent of GDP. [...] It will be higher than this year, but we need to understand that the deficit is lower this year than planned due to a number of circumstances that will not be repeated next year,” Šimonytė said.

The EU suspended the application of the so-called Maastricht criteria in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for member states to borrow to keep their economies viable.

The criteria include a 3 percent government deficit limit and a requirement for public debt not to exceed 60 percent of a country’s GDP.

When submitting this year’s budget bill last year, the government projected a 4.9 percent deficit in 2023, but it will be around 2 percent, the prime minister said, adding that favourable circumstances have led to higher-than-expected budget revenue this year as businesses have been less active in making use of tax deferral. Also, expenditure has been lower, as only part of the funds allocated for energy price compensations has been used.

Ingrida Šimonytė / E. Blaževič/LRT

According to the prime minister, state budget revenue is expected to increase by around 7.5 percent in 2024, mainly due to the growing economy that is expected to expand around 5 percent in nominal terms, including inflation, next year.

State spending will grow by around one billion euros next year due to indexed pensions and benefits, while education funding will grow by 390 million euros, and the additional money will mainly be spent on pay raises for teachers and lecturers.

Another 340 million euros will be spent on aid to Ukraine and around 100 million euros on pay increases for public sector workers.

Budget revenue will be reduced by a 20 percent increase in the non-taxable income rate and the extension of some tax exemptions.

The government will consider the 2024 budget bill on Thursday.