Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

Lithuania offers hundreds of sleeping bags and folding beds, as well as medical supplies to Armenia which is facing a sudden influx of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The government’s resolution provides for allocating 200 sleeping bags, 200 folding beds, and 4,000 blankets, worth 66,500 euros in total, from the civil defence stockpile, as well as splints, catheters, medicines, and other supplies, worth 28,600 euros in total, from the state’s medical reserve.

Yerevan says that over 100,000 people, almost all of whom are Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenians, have fled the breakaway region following Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive.