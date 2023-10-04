Naujienų srautas

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
News 57 min. ago

Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union receives training premises in Kaunas

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian PM to seek conservative party’s presidential nomination

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuania appeals to MEPs for assistance after EU drops migrant ‘instrumentalisation’ clause

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 5 h ago

Lithuania’s London ambassador abuses office, insults staff, audit finds

Robert Spronk
News 7 h ago

‘There are signs that Russia is preparing for war with West’ – interview with former Dutch intelligence officer

Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė
News 22 h ago

Incumbent LRT director general re-elected for second term

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
News 23 h ago

Plan for deploying German brigade in Lithuania to be made public next week – minister

A girl (associative image)
News 1 d ago

11-year-old girl is expecting a baby in Lithuania

Klaipėda Port
News 1 d ago

Ukraine transfers some agricultural cargo controls to Lithuania’s Klaipėda

Military parade in Russia
News 1 d ago

Russia can rebuild military capabilities faster than previously thought – adviser

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian PM says she has no plans to run for EU commissioner

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Taiwan encourages companies to invest in Lithuania to deepen bilateral cooperation

Valdemaras Rupšys
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian defence chief uses state allowance to rent flat from his son, snaps at journalist

Lavoriškės border checkpoint
News 1 d ago

Praise to Russia and understaffed customs: Dispatch from Lithuania’s border with Belarus

Teacahers' strike
News 1 d ago

Over 2,000 teachers continue to strike in Lithuania

News2023.10.04 15:00

Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

AS
Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2023.10.04 15:00
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh / AP

Lithuania offers hundreds of sleeping bags and folding beds, as well as medical supplies to Armenia which is facing a sudden influx of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh. 

The government’s resolution provides for allocating 200 sleeping bags, 200 folding beds, and 4,000 blankets, worth 66,500 euros in total, from the civil defence stockpile, as well as splints, catheters, medicines, and other supplies, worth 28,600 euros in total, from the state’s medical reserve.

Yerevan says that over 100,000 people, almost all of whom are Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenians, have fled the breakaway region following Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive.

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
