Lithuanian president signs bill banning fur farms into law

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has signed into law a bill banning fur farms, Ridas Jasiulionis, his spokesman, said on Friday.

The Law on Animal Welfare and Protection, passed by the parliament last week, calls for phasing out fur farms in Lithuania by 2027.

Fur farmers’ representatives said last week that they would ask Nausėda to veto the law banning their business, but the president said on Monday that he would sign it “because it is in line with my principles”.

Fur farm owners will receive compensation, but they complain that the payouts will be too small to cover their losses.

Lithuania became the 20th country in Europe to ban fur farming.