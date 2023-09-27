Naujienų srautas

Fur farm (associative image)
News 50 min. ago

Lithuanian president signs bill banning fur farms into law

Lithuanian footballers (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian footballers won’t play against Russians after UEFA lifts ban

Offshore wind farm (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania expects more competition in second offshore wind farm tender

Border checkpoint in Latvia (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Number of irregular migrants from Latvia on the rise in Lithuania – minister

Nearly 100 grenades, 2,500 artillery shells unearthed in northern Lithuania
News 3 h ago

Nearly 100 grenades, 2,500 artillery shells unearthed in northern Lithuania

School (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian parliament considers allowing schools to check students’ belongings

Migrants on the Poland-Belarus border
News 5 h ago

EU mulls allowing border guards to decide on asylum of ‘instrumentalised’ migrants

Lithuanian Navy sends radar equipment sets to Ukraine
News 6 h ago

Lithuanian Navy sends radar equipment sets to Ukraine

A watch tower in a museum commemorating victims of Soviet-era political repressions located in a former prison camp, some 110 km northeast of the west Siberian city of Perm, Russia.
News 6 h ago

Russia dismantling monuments to Lithuanian victims

"Z" and "V" have become symbols of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
News 6 h ago

Latvia asks to report Russian war propaganda symbols on cars

Soviet crackdown in January 1991
News 8 h ago

Ukrainian soldier convicted in Lithuania’s Soviet crackdown case seeks release from liability

Aurora 2023 military drill in Sweden
News 9 h ago

Lithuania expects to receive air defence capabilities from Sweden, Finland – minister

LRT
News 1 d ago

Three contenders to compete for top job at LRT

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses 
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses

KKaunas modernist architecture
News 1 d ago

Cultural heritage protection to be more effective after UNESCO listing – Kaunas

Constitutional Court (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament moves closer to turning to Constitutional Court over Istanbul Convention

News2023.09.27 17:15

Lithuanian president signs bill banning fur farms into law

B
BNS 2023.09.27 17:15
Fur farm (associative image)
Fur farm (associative image) / BNS

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has signed into law a bill banning fur farms, Ridas Jasiulionis, his spokesman, said on Friday. 

The Law on Animal Welfare and Protection, passed by the parliament last week, calls for phasing out fur farms in Lithuania by 2027.

Fur farmers’ representatives said last week that they would ask Nausėda to veto the law banning their business, but the president said on Monday that he would sign it “because it is in line with my principles”.

Fur farm owners will receive compensation, but they complain that the payouts will be too small to cover their losses.

Lithuania became the 20th country in Europe to ban fur farming.

