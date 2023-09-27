Naujienų srautas

News2023.09.27 08:43

Lithuania expects to receive air defence capabilities from Sweden, Finland – minister

Saulius Jakučionis, BNS 2023.09.27 08:43
Aurora 2023 military drill in Sweden
Aurora 2023 military drill in Sweden / AP

As Lithuania seeks allies to contribute to the recently agreed rotational air defence model in the Baltic states, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas says he expects Finland and Sweden to contribute to the effort.

“We are looking at both new NATO members and future NATO members, of course, Finland and Sweden, which have certain capabilities,” Arvydas Anušauskas told BNS in an interview.

“I think they will definitely not refuse to participate in this model. But it just takes time to put everything in place,” he added.

NATO countries agreed on the air defence model in June this year in response to the Baltic states’ calls for the allies to strengthen air defence in the region.

Given the shortage of air defence weapons, the Baltic countries have proposed a rotational deployment of air defence capabilities.

According to the Baltics, this would allow a transition from almost 20 years of NATO air policing to an air defence mission.

According to Anušauskas, however, the number of countries capable of deploying air defence weapons in other countries can be counted “on the fingers of one hand”.

“Of course, we have been applying, negotiating, urging, talking at all levels, but I would not yet say that we have concrete commitments for temporary deployment. But I think that time will come,” he said.

Aurora 2023 military drill in Sweden
Arvydas Anušauskas
Soviet crackdown in January 1991
1 h ago

Ukrainian soldier convicted in Lithuania’s Soviet crackdown case seeks release from liability

LRT
18 h ago

Three contenders to compete for top job at LRT

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses 
19 h ago

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses

KKaunas modernist architecture
20 h ago

Cultural heritage protection to be more effective after UNESCO listing – Kaunas

Constitutional Court (associative image)
20 h ago

Lithuanian parliament moves closer to turning to Constitutional Court over Istanbul Convention

Vilnius Ghetto
21 h ago

Lithuanian mulls posthumously awarding ghetto anti-Nazi resistance fighters

Latvia-Baltarus border
1 d ago

Lithuania to send more border guards to Latvia to deal with migrant flows

Seimas
1 d ago

20 Lithuanian MPs were Communist Party members – media

Jews (associative image)
1 d ago

‘One suffering for us, another for Jews’ – why Lithuanians see Holocaust as alien history

Russian invasion of Ukraine (associative image)
1 d ago

Baltic, Nordic countries condemn Russia at UNHRC

Constitutional Court (associative image)
2023.09.26 14:21

Lithuanian parliament moves closer to turning to Constitutional Court over Istanbul Convention

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses 
2023.09.26 15:09

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses

LRT
2023.09.26 16:37

Three contenders to compete for top job at LRT

Vilnius Ghetto
2023.09.26 13:23

Lithuanian mulls posthumously awarding ghetto anti-Nazi resistance fighters

KKaunas modernist architecture
2023.09.26 14:43

Cultural heritage protection to be more effective after UNESCO listing – Kaunas

Soviet crackdown in January 1991
2023.09.27 10:05

Ukrainian soldier convicted in Lithuania’s Soviet crackdown case seeks release from liability