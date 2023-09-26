Naujienų srautas

LRT
News 39 min. ago

Three contenders to compete for top job at LRT

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses 
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses

KKaunas modernist architecture
News 2 h ago

Cultural heritage protection to be more effective after UNESCO listing – Kaunas

Constitutional Court (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian parliament moves closer to turning to Constitutional Court over Istanbul Convention

Vilnius Ghetto
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian mulls posthumously awarding ghetto anti-Nazi resistance fighters

Latvia-Baltarus border
News 6 h ago

Lithuania to send more border guards to Latvia to deal with migrant flows

Seimas
News 7 h ago

20 Lithuanian MPs were Communist Party members – media

Jews (associative image)
News 9 h ago

‘One suffering for us, another for Jews’ – why Lithuanians see Holocaust as alien history

Russian invasion of Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Baltic, Nordic countries condemn Russia at UNHRC

LOT Polish Airlines
News 1 d ago

LOT to continue flights between Vilnius and London City

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Ingrida Šimonytė
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s conservative party selects presidential candidate: PM and two ministers in the lead

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

Mantas Varaška
News 1 d ago

Kazlų Rūda mayor Mantas Varaška to run for Lithuanian president

Local politicians claimed thousands in reimbursements without always providing receipts
News 1 d ago

Lithuanians lose trust in local govt after expenses scandal – survey

LRT
News 1 d ago

Four candidates apply to lead LRT

Dominika Banevič – B-Girl Nicka
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian 16-year-old wins World Breaking Championship, ticket to Paris Olympics

News2023.09.26 16:37

Three contenders to compete for top job at LRT

B
BNS 2023.09.26 16:37
LRT
LRT / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Three contenders will compete for the post of director general of LRT, the public broadcaster’s Council decided on Tuesday after opening the applicants’ envelopes and verifying their documents.

“The Council decided that Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Mantas Martišius, and Aldaras Stonys, who have submitted all the required documents and meet the specified requirements, will participate in the competition,” LRT spokesperson Miglė Savickaitė told BNS.

In total, four candidates applied for the job, but Zenonas Andrulėnas, the fourth applicant, failed to submit all the required documents and “does not meet the mandatory requirements set out in the competition description”, she said.

The selection of the next director general of LRT is scheduled for October 3.

This marks the third attempt by the LRT Council to reach a consensus on appointing the next head of the public broadcaster.

In the previous two rounds, the top two contenders, incumbent Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė and Aistis Zabarauskas, a communications specialist, each garnered an equal number of votes.

This time, however, Zabarauskas decided not to apply for the position.

The LRT Council, the public broadcaster’s highest collegial governing body, comprises 12 members prominent in social, scientific, and cultural fields, who are appointed for six-year terms.

Four members each are appointed at different times by the president and the parliament, and one member each by the Research Council of Lithuania, the Lithuanian Education Council, the Lithuanian Artistic Unions’ Association, and the Lithuanian Bishops’ Conference.

Culture Minister Simonas Kairys has previously said that if the council fails for the third time to appoint the next director general, it should take responsibility and resign.

# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses 
2 h ago

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses

KKaunas modernist architecture
2 h ago

Cultural heritage protection to be more effective after UNESCO listing – Kaunas

Constitutional Court (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuanian parliament moves closer to turning to Constitutional Court over Istanbul Convention

Vilnius Ghetto
3 h ago

Lithuanian mulls posthumously awarding ghetto anti-Nazi resistance fighters

Latvia-Baltarus border
6 h ago

Lithuania to send more border guards to Latvia to deal with migrant flows

Seimas
7 h ago

20 Lithuanian MPs were Communist Party members – media

updated
Jews (associative image)
9 h ago

‘One suffering for us, another for Jews’ – why Lithuanians see Holocaust as alien history

Russian invasion of Ukraine (associative image)
1 d ago

Baltic, Nordic countries condemn Russia at UNHRC

LOT Polish Airlines
1 d ago

LOT to continue flights between Vilnius and London City

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Ingrida Šimonytė
1 d ago

Lithuania’s conservative party selects presidential candidate: PM and two ministers in the lead

Jews (associative image)
2023.09.26 08:00

‘One suffering for us, another for Jews’ – why Lithuanians see Holocaust as alien history

Seimas
2023.09.26 09:51

20 Lithuanian MPs were Communist Party members – media

updated
Latvia-Baltarus border
2023.09.26 10:54

Lithuania to send more border guards to Latvia to deal with migrant flows

Constitutional Court (associative image)
2023.09.26 14:21

Lithuanian parliament moves closer to turning to Constitutional Court over Istanbul Convention

Vilnius Ghetto
2023.09.26 13:23

Lithuanian mulls posthumously awarding ghetto anti-Nazi resistance fighters

KKaunas modernist architecture
2023.09.26 14:43

Cultural heritage protection to be more effective after UNESCO listing – Kaunas

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses 
2023.09.26 15:09

Lithuanian president awards Jewish savers with Life Saving Crosses