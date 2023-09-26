Three contenders to compete for top job at LRT

Three contenders will compete for the post of director general of LRT, the public broadcaster’s Council decided on Tuesday after opening the applicants’ envelopes and verifying their documents.

“The Council decided that Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Mantas Martišius, and Aldaras Stonys, who have submitted all the required documents and meet the specified requirements, will participate in the competition,” LRT spokesperson Miglė Savickaitė told BNS.

In total, four candidates applied for the job, but Zenonas Andrulėnas, the fourth applicant, failed to submit all the required documents and “does not meet the mandatory requirements set out in the competition description”, she said.

The selection of the next director general of LRT is scheduled for October 3.

This marks the third attempt by the LRT Council to reach a consensus on appointing the next head of the public broadcaster.

In the previous two rounds, the top two contenders, incumbent Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė and Aistis Zabarauskas, a communications specialist, each garnered an equal number of votes.

This time, however, Zabarauskas decided not to apply for the position.

The LRT Council, the public broadcaster’s highest collegial governing body, comprises 12 members prominent in social, scientific, and cultural fields, who are appointed for six-year terms.

Four members each are appointed at different times by the president and the parliament, and one member each by the Research Council of Lithuania, the Lithuanian Education Council, the Lithuanian Artistic Unions’ Association, and the Lithuanian Bishops’ Conference.

Culture Minister Simonas Kairys has previously said that if the council fails for the third time to appoint the next director general, it should take responsibility and resign.