LRT English Newsletter: Kaunas modernism goes global

LRT English Newsletter – September 22, 2023.

It’s final – the unique modernist architecture in Kaunas is now officially part of UNESCO World Heritage.

Although we recommend simply going to Kaunas, if you haven’t been already, you could also dive into a Kaunas architecture guide to get your bearings. For context: much of the city was built in Art Deco, Bauhaus and other modernist styles in the 1930s when the second-largest city of Lithuania became the interwar capital. At the time, Vilnius fell under Polish rule. Before the First World War, Kaunas was known as a fortress town, with bunkers and forts scattered around it – which you still can, and should, visit.

Also, congratulations to our brothers next door, as a picturesque town in Latvia, Kuldīga, has been added to the list, too.



GHETTO COMMEMORATION



Lithuania marked the 80th anniversary of the Vilnius Ghetto liquidation. It was established on September 6, 1941, imprisoning around 40,000 people there throughout its existence. The ghetto was liquidated on September 23, 1943.

The head of the country’s Jewish community called on Lithuania to really remember, not merely commemorate, the history of the Litvaks.

“It seems to me that the memory of the history of Lithuanian Jews and the Vilnius Ghetto is being easily simplified to commemorations and excursions, to official protocol commemorations by government officials and interactive tours for foreigners,” Faina Kukliansky, chairwoman of the Jewish Community in Lithuania said, addressed MPs on Thursday.

Needless to say, Holocaust complicity remains a difficult topic in Lithuania. But Vilnius is planning to open a ghetto museum in 2025, while a new Jewish museum opened in a former yeshiva in Telšiai in western Lithuania.



CHURCH PROTECTS



Under a deal signed with the government, some of the churches in Lithuania will also serve as air raid shelters. The country is now moving toward increasing the number of bomb shelters, as only around a third of the population could find cover in case of an attack. It’s a discussion that carries an eerie feeling as Lithuania made bomb shelters mandatory in all new buildings just before the outbreak of the Second World War. Many of the modernist buildings in Kaunas still have them.

In related church news, most Lithuanians do not believe the Catholic Church can police itself in light of ongoing child abuse investigations. However, most do not believe the church is hushing up such cases, despite several controversial examples in the past.



RUSSIAN CARS OUT



Since introducing the ban last week, Lithuania has turned around some 1,300 Russian cars at the border. Poland and Finland are now doing the same, meaning Russians will no longer be able to travel to the EU with their cars. Discussions continue on whether those already in Lithuania should be confiscated.



COLONIAL WAR IS BACK



Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda warned that Russia will go further, adding that Moscow has brought “colonial war” back to Europe. In other diplomacy news, the Foreign Ministry has launched an audit of the country’s London Embassy over alleged funds misuse.



ECONOMY UPDATES



Despite the ongoing spat with Beijing over Taiwan, Lithuania’s exports to China have been increasing. However, the country’s institutions say the Chinese market isn’t important.

Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has criticised the repeated interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB), saying they were dogmatic and not tailored to the current situation.

Meanwhile, the country’s competition watchdog has blocked the purchase of several dominant and a few smaller radio stations by TV3, a major media group in Lithuania.



LRT TAPES

You may have noticed us publishing some quirky videos from the LRT archives. Well, we have now decided to make the project a bit more consistent, with a separate title – LRT tapes. Our bosses even hired a person to dig through decades of footage, with the most interesting clips and stories appearing on various LRT platforms. So, we are kicking off the series with a strange TV report from 1994 about bananas. Or something. We aren’t quite sure. But it's great – watch it.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– Public transport tickets in Vilnius will go paperless.

– Lithuanian tour companies are booming after staying on life support during the pandemic.

– You will now be able to fly directly from Vilnius to Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and Dubai.

– No official recognition for Lithuania’s pagans, again.

– No Lithuanian citizenship for a Russian ice dancer.

– In an interview with LRT, a UN rep has praised Lithuania’s integration of Ukrainian refugees but criticised its decision to turn away those crossing from Belarus.

– Lithuania has banned fur farming.

– Not everyone is happy about the increase of the Russian language on Lithuania’s streets.

– Lithuanian inventors probe for decluttering solutions in space.

– Values, identity, and threats to Lithuania’s democracy – interview with Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

– And here’s a story about how an Argentinian-born Japanese man fell in love with Lithuania.



Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas