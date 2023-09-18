Naujienų srautas

Telšiai Yeshiva
Telšiai Yeshiva to open as Jewish museum

Lithuanian customs (associative image)
Lithuania dienies entry to 58 Russian cars in past week

Teachers across Lithuania sat out two periods last Friday as a "warning" strike
Lithuanian teachers calling strike on September 29

Lithuania-Belarus border
Lithuania wants to build border fence even in marshes

Russian cluster munition in Ukraine
Lithuania’s Defence Ministry suggests withdrawing from Cluster Munitions Convention

Kaunas Central Post Office
Kaunas interwar architecture added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Cars queue towards Poland at the Krakovets-Korcheva border crossing point in Krakovets, Ukraine
Poland joins Baltics with ban on Russian-registered cars

Historic Centre of Kuldīga
Latvia’s Kuldīga makes UNESCO World Heritage List

NASAMS systems
Baltics split on air defence purchases

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuania’s Landsbergis: ‘Russia threat has shaped our identity’

LRT tapes. Banana wars in Vilnius
LRT tapes. Banana wars in Vilnius

Space debris
What to do with space trash? Lithuanian startup is working on a solution

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan
Is Armenia turning to the West?

Javier Hashimoto
‘Those who call Lithuanians grumpy don’t understand history’: Japanese Javier on his life in Lithuania

Teachers' warning strike
After warning strike, Lithuanian teachers plan larger walkout

Margarita Drobiazko
President strips Russian ice dancer Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship

News2023.09.18 17:28

Telšiai Yeshiva to open as Jewish museum

BNS 2023.09.18 17:28
Telšiai Yeshiva
Telšiai Yeshiva / LRT TV

A former Jewish school in the western Lithuanian town of Telšiai is housing a subdivision of the Samogitian Museum Alka.

The new museum, to be opened on Saturday, will focus on Jewish cultural heritage with a display based on the memory book Telšiai, published in 1984 in Israel.

According to the museum, the restored yeshiva building has already become an important cultural centre in Telšiai, hosting rabbinical camps, conferences and seminars, presentations of artworks, publications and exhibitions, concerts, and tours.

The Telšiai – or Telz in Yiddish – Yeshiva was founded in 1875. By 1900 it was one of the three largest yeshivas in the Russian Empire. During World War Two, the yeshiva began relocating to Ohio in the US and operates to this day as the Rabbinical College of Telshe.

Telšiai Yeshiva
Telšiai Yeshiva
