Telšiai Yeshiva to open as Jewish museum

A former Jewish school in the western Lithuanian town of Telšiai is housing a subdivision of the Samogitian Museum Alka.

The new museum, to be opened on Saturday, will focus on Jewish cultural heritage with a display based on the memory book Telšiai, published in 1984 in Israel.

According to the museum, the restored yeshiva building has already become an important cultural centre in Telšiai, hosting rabbinical camps, conferences and seminars, presentations of artworks, publications and exhibitions, concerts, and tours.

The Telšiai – or Telz in Yiddish – Yeshiva was founded in 1875. By 1900 it was one of the three largest yeshivas in the Russian Empire. During World War Two, the yeshiva began relocating to Ohio in the US and operates to this day as the Rabbinical College of Telshe.