News2023.09.23 12:00

Lithuanian children grow fond of alcohol-free beer – is there a problem?

Urtė Šlevaitė Vesta Tizenhauzienė, LRT TV, LRT.lt
Urtė Šlevaitė, Vesta Tizenhauzienė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2023.09.23 12:00
Beer
Beer / E. Blaževič/LRT

Alcohol-free beer, unlike the regular one, is not subject to any restrictions and can be sold to minors. Some argue it is a gateway to alcohol consumption.

The director of a shop next to a school in Ukmergė says that teenagers do not limit themselves to lemonade or juice. Sometimes they opt for alcohol-free beer or cider.

“Several times, I had to simply take non-alcoholic beer and non-alcoholic cider from kids. They would bring it to the counter and very calmly put it there, ready to buy,” says Angelė Andrikonienė, director of the Ukmergė District Consumers’ Cooperative.

The shop decided to stop selling non-alcoholic beer and cider to minors.

“Children want to be grown-ups, they want to show how cool they are, how exceptional,” says Andrikonienė.

The Department of Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol Control (NTAKD) says it receives complaints from schools about alcohol-free drinks that are flavoured like alcoholic beverages. Schools ask whether minors can drink them and whether they do any harm.

While non-alcoholic beer or cider is perfectly safe, the NTAKD spokeswoman says the harm is psychological, as it normalises alcohol consumption and serves as advertising for the “real deal”.

Alcohol
Alcohol / P. Peleckis / BNS

“This could be a gateway to alcohol consumption and getting used to, say, a taste that children are not usually very used to,” according to Aušra Želvienė.

She also has misgivings about how alcohol-free beer or wine is displayed on shop shelves.

“I have seen some of the worst examples, at least in my opinion, of lemonade and non-alcoholic cider put next to each other,” Želvienė says.

Saulius Galadauskas, president of the Brewers’ Guild, disagrees that minors drinking alcohol-free beer is common. Moreover, he argues, there is more alcohol in kvass than in those drinks.

“The permitted alcohol content in kvass is up to 1.2 percent,” he notes. “If [minors] want to get intoxicated, they find alternatives.”

Liberal MP Morgana Danielė, a member of the parliamentary Health Committee, also does not believe that the consumption of non-alcoholic beer or similar beverages poses a risk to children.

Teenagers (associative image)
Teenagers (associative image) / D. Umbrasas / LRT

“If we in Lithuania have reached the point where we are concerned about teenagers’ consumption of soft drinks, then we have made enormous progress as a country,” she says. “If there are situations where it is a concern, then I think it is possible to discuss in the family what is acceptable and what is not.”

However, MP Rimantė Šalaševičiūtė, another member of the Health Committee, believes the rules should be stricter.

“There are cases in schools where minors bring non-alcoholic beer and they think it is perfectly normal,” says the MP, a member of the opposition Farmers and Greens Union. “Where there are children, there must be restrictions because we have to think not only about what they are doing today but also about what they will do in the future.”

However, she doubts it would be possible to limit the sale of alcohol-free beer by law: it would be resisted by businesses and there would not be enough support in the parliament.

Beer
Alcohol
Teenagers (associative image)
