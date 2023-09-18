Lithuania’s Defence Minisry suggests withdrawing from Cluster Munitions Convention

Lithuania’s Defence Ministry is proposing to the country’s State Defence Council to consider a possible withdrawal from the Convention on Cluster Munitions that prohibits the use, transfer, and production of cluster bombs, the delfi.lt news website reported on Monday.

The ministry believes that cluster munitions are a highly effective means of defence Lithuania should be able to use, according to the report.

In the event of an armed conflict against Lithuania, Russia and Belarus would undoubtedly use cluster munitions, which would give them a military advantage, it said.

The ministry stresses that the US is not involved in the treaty, as well as “other countries, such as Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Turkey, who are our allies and with whom we plan to defend ourselves against possible aggression”.

Lithuania joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions in 2011. It prohibits the use, production and acquisition of cluster munitions and sets out specific obligations to address the humanitarian consequences of these weapons.

A cluster munition is a form of air-dropped or ground-launched explosive weapon that releases or ejects smaller submunitions. Because cluster munitions release many small bomblets over a wide area, they pose risks to civilians.

In mid-July, the United States handed over such munitions, banned in many countries, to Ukraine as it's defending itself against Russian aggression.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas first expressed hope that Lithuania would withdraw from the convention in mid-August. Some said, however, that the step would harm Lithuania's prestige.