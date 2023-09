Dive into the archives of the Lithuanian men’s basketball team coming back victorious from the 2003 EuroBasket championship. Thousands lined the streets to give them a proper welcome.

Lithuania beat Spain in the final, 94–85.

The last time Lithuania won the European championship was in 1939, right before the country was occupied by the Soviet Union.

LRT tapes – LRT English brings you a series of quirky and Zeitgeist-capturing videos from the archives. See more here.