‘Those who call Lithuanians grumpy don’t understand history’: Japanese Javier on his life in Lithuania

“Myliu Lietuvą” (“I love Lithuania”), reads the description on Javier Hashimoto’s Instagram profile. An Argentinian-born Japanese man came to live in Lithuania almost by chance but says he has no plans to leave anytime soon.

We meet at a café near Javier’s work on a sunny September afternoon. “Atsiprašau, kad vėluoju (I’m sorry I’m late),” he says in perfect Lithuanian, although he is only two minutes late.

The Japanese man has lived in Lithuania for over seven years now. During this time, he has learnt to speak Lithuanian, although “su daug klaidų” (“with a lot of mistakes”), he smiles.

Javier immediately starts explaining his work to me in Lithuanian. He is a design engineer at Teltonika Telemedic, a company that designs and manufactures health equipment, such as smart medical wristbands and artificial lung ventilators.

Then we switch to English for the sake of this article, even though Javier continues to pepper the conversation with Lithuanian words.

Hard work

Javier was born in Argentina to a Japanese immigrant family. The parents gave their son and two daughters Spanish names and spoke only Spanish to them, which Javier considers his native language.

“My parents were first-generation immigrants. They felt ashamed of not speaking perfect Spanish, so at home, we only spoke Spanish. It happens a lot with first-generation immigrant parents because they want you to integrate as much as possible,” the man explains.

Javier with his parents and sisters / photo courtesy of J. Hashimoto

After finishing high school, Javier studied industrial design. Later, however, he realised that there was little work for an industrial designer in Argentina, which “was still an agricultural country”. As such, he applied for a scholarship to study transportation design at Chiba University in Japan.

During his studies, Javier had a chance to intern at such well-known Japanese car companies as Honda, Nissan, and Toyota. There, however, he faced the gruelling Japanese work ethic, which he did not like.

“One guy from my university, two years my senior, died from overwork at Honda. [...] In Japan, it is normal to work 12-16 hours a day. When I was going to work at 8:00 and leaving at 19:00, everyone asked if I was sick,” Javier says.

After his studies, he chose a slower-paced job at the cycling components manufacturer Shimano in Osaka. Around the same time, he also met a Lithuanian girl. Soon, the couple got married and had their first child.

“In the beginning, it was okay. Then my son was born, and I realised that I didn’t spend any time with him because of work. When I was leaving for work, he was still sleeping, and when I came back, he was sleeping again,” Javier shares.

The man then started looking for job opportunities within his company in other countries and decided to move to Germany, which was also much closer to Lithuania and his wife’s family.

Javier Hashimoto / I. Žvinakytė/LRT

In Germany, however, Javier had to change his career and became a sales manager, which required him to travel every week. By that time, Javier and his wife also had their second child.

“My wife was alone doing everything, and I was all the time working. We came to Europe for a better lifestyle, and in the end, I was working even more, so we couldn’t cope,” Javier says. “So I quit, and we decided to move to Lithuania in 2016.”

Ups and downs

In Lithuania, Javier planned to open his own design company. But the couple soon found out that they were pregnant with a third child, so he put his plan on hold.

“I was a bit desperate. Luckily, I found a job within two weeks as a project manager in a furniture company,” the man says.

Two years later, Javier finally made his dream of having his own business come true. However, it was bad timing because soon enough, the Covid pandemic started, and the design company was forced to close.

Around the same time, Javier and his wife decided to split up, but the Japanese man says he is planning to stay in Lithuania for his three kids, aged 11, 9, and 7, who live with him half of the time.

Javier has been working at Teltonika Telemedic since 2020 and says that he is finally satisfied with his job, which allows him to work on long-term meaningful projects.

Javier Hashimoto with his kids / photo courtesy of J. Hashimoto

Nature and language

Even though it seems that Javier lives in Lithuania almost by necessity, the man assures that his love for the country is real. Asked about what he likes most about Lithuania, he does not hesitate – nature.

“When I lived in Lazdynėliai [a residential area in Vilnius], I used to take a car, drive ten minutes, and I was at Salotės lake. It’s amazing. [...] In Japan, if you live in a city, you have to drive for two hours and then you start having some nature,” Javier says.

“During holidays, I stay in Lithuania because summers here are perfect. We do a lot of camping with the kids, we cycle, we swim in the lake. It’s so nice,” he adds.

The Japanese man who grew up in Argentina notes that winters in Lithuania are also not bad if you make sure to put on extra layers and change your car tires in time. The winter darkness, however, is something foreigners must learn to cope with.

“Taking vitamin D in winter is a must. Every Lithuanian knows that. In my first year living here, I was very sad, I didn’t have any energy or will to live,” Javier smiles. “Then, I learned from my friend that I have to take vitamin D.”

He says he also likes people in Lithuania because they are “authentic”, although this quality is often taken for grumpiness.

“Of course, people here are not like in Argentina, where everyone is like ‘hi, I’m your friend’, which doesn’t mean anything because you met the guy at a bus stop,” Javier says. “Here, there are more layers to a friendship. My best friend is a Lithuanian guy. I know a lot of South Americans, but with them, everything is superficial.”

Javier Hashimoto in Lithuania / photo courtesy of J. Hashimoto

According to him, learning about Lithuanian history also helps foreigners understand Lithuanian people better.

“I went to the Occupation Museum in Vilnius, and once you go there, you realise that people suffered so much. You learn about partisans and how the people fought for their freedom. You hear all these bad things about Lithuanians and then you go there, and you understand everything,” Javier says.

“So, for any foreigner, I would recommend two things: visit the Occupation Museum and learn the Lithuanian language at Vilnius University, which is not expensive, and has world-class teachers,” he shares.

Javier himself has finished several language courses and now tries to speak Lithuanian as much as possible.

“With my colleagues, I speak Lithuanian. I push myself to do that and I just don’t care if I make a lot of mistakes, which I do. But I think with time, I will get better and better. After all, I’m learning Lithuanian in the best place in the world,” he smiles.

According to him, although learning Lithuanian is not easy, there are also unexpected benefits to it: “When I go to the market and talk to the grandmas in Lithuanian, it makes them so happy. They always say, ‘you speak Lithuanian, here, take another tomato’.”

