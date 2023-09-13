Lithuania experiences hottest mid-September on record

Lithuania has set a heat record for the second day in a row as the highest temperature for September 13 was recorded in the southern city of Birštonas on Wednesday, data from the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service shows.

The town reported temperatures of up to 30.4 C.

“The temperature is really very high and we can even call it hot,” Gytis Valaika, a spokesman for the service, told BNS.

The previous record was set 64 years ago and has now been surpassed by two degrees, he said, adding, however, that the data is preliminary and the recorded temperature can be even higher.

The heat record for September 12 was set in Šakiai where temperatures rose to 29.3 degrees.