How Lithuanian sculptor contributed to creating Barbie doll

The renowned Lithuanian sculptor Jurgis Šapkus contributed to the design of a number of toys still beloved by children today. Among them is the Barbie doll, which recently brought millions of people to cinemas worldwide.

Šapkus was born on April 14, 1928, in Panevėžys. However, immediately afterward, his parents moved to Kaunas, the then Lithuanian capital. The future sculptor left Lithuania before he turned of age.

“At 14, Jurgis was part of a Lithuanian folk music and dance troupe. During World War Two, when the Germans occupied Lithuania, the group was ordered to perform for the German army,” says Jurgita Gaižutytė, senior curator at the History Collections Department of the National Museum of Lithuania.

As such, Šapkus, together with the troupe, moved to Vienna and later to Berlin. Before the Russians came to occupy Berlin, he fled by train to the Bavarian countryside. He stayed there and settled in a displaced persons camp after the war.

“There, in 1949, Jurgis met his fellow student Julia Kiefer, who later became his wife. With her, the artist moved to the United States in the early 1960s,” Gaižutytė says.

Jurgis Šapkus in Palanga / Youtube/Screengrab

Artistic path

According to the museum curator, Šapkus was surrounded by art from the early days. As a child, he watched his father create dioramas out of objects found in the woods.

“In Germany, he had the opportunity to attend the Freiburg School of Art, where he studied printmaking. After moving to the US, Jurgis studied painting and sculpture at the Art Institute of Chicago,” Gaižutytė explains.

However, when he arrived in the US, like many other immigrants at the time, Šapkus worked in manual jobs. A stable income was particularly important for him, as he had to support his family, as well as pay for his studies.

It was not until after graduation that he took a job in one of the Chicago art workshops, where he created stained glass windows.

“It was in Chicago that the artist received his first major commissions and created monumental works – stained glass and sculptures for churches and various institutions,” says Gaižutytė.

Creation of Barbie

When asked how the Lithuanian sculptor contributed to the creation of the Barbie doll, the museum curator says it was thanks to his friend, who moved from Chicago to Los Angeles. From him, Šapkus found out about a job advertisement for sculptors and designers at Mattel Toy Company.

Barbie doll creator Ruth Handler with the first Barbie models / Vida Press

In 1961, at the age of 34, the artists moved to Los Angeles and started working as a sculptor and later as a designer and manager for the largest toy company in the US.

During his tenure, Šapkus patented many improvements to toys produced by the Mattel Toy Company. However, his most important work related to one of the company’s best-known products – the Barbie doll.

As Barbie was being improved year after year, Šapkus paid particular attention to the doll’s plasticity to make it look as natural as possible. Thanks to his innovations, the Barbie doll could move not only its head but also other parts, according to Gaižutytė.

Gifts to Lithuania

Even when he was working at Mattel Toy Company, Šapkus never stopped developing his artistic skills. He honed his bronze casting and drawing skills at California and El Camino colleges and his stone forging skills at Santa Monica College.

Barbie dolls (associative image) / AP

In 1990, after leaving his job at the toy manufacturer, he was able to devote all his time to his artwork. He not only created stained glass windows and sculptures but also painted and later exhibited his expressionist works at exhibitions in the US, Canada, and Germany. He also held several solo exhibitions, one of them in Lithuania.

“Jurgis only visited Lithuania a few times. However, he maintained a close relationship with his homeland through his work. His first solo exhibition in Lithuania was held at the Lithuanian Art Museum in Vilnius in 1998, where 40 of his paintings, sketches, and photographs of sculptures were exhibited. After the exhibition, Šapkus donated 11 of his works to the museum,” Gaižutytė says.

In 2008, he donated more of his works to Lithuania that were exhibited at the Radvila Palace Museum in Vilnius. The artist died in 2017 in California.