LRT English Newsletter: Family dramas and basketball tragedies

LRT English Newsletter – September 8, 2023

Nothing raises Lithuanians so high or brings them so low as basketball. And the week has been a rollercoaster. The national men’s team sailed into the quarter-finals of the FIBA World Cup with a bang, delivering a dramatic victory against the US on Sunday and sending the nation into euphoria. The team, initially seen as somewhat less than top-notch, was swamped with adoration – and memes – and the mayor of one town even sent all his subordinates home to celebrate.

And then came the fall. The Lithuanians cracked under the pressure from the Serbian team and were sent packing (at least as far as the medals are concerned) on Tuesday. The drama and the nation’s emotional investment were well captured in the title of Wednesday’s discussion on LRT TV: “Is Lithuanian basketball school still legendary or only a legend?”

Still, that’s the first time that the national men’s team advanced to the quarterfinals of a major tournament since 2016. We’re now holding our fingers crossed for a ticket to the Olympics.

REUNITED

Another drama that reached a denouement this week concerned a father who kidnapped his nine-month-old daughter and fled to Kaliningrad. As observers were predicting a long and fierce fight to get the girl back to Lithuania – the father had reportedly secured Russian citizenship to make sure he’d not be extradited – the mother and her lawyer went to Kaliningrad this week and… brought the girl back.

The authorities haven’t shared many details, only that the baby was well and healthy, despite having been kept in less-than-optimal conditions in Sovetsk. Lithuania’s child protection services said their Russian counterparts were cooperative from the start and helped resolve the situation quickly. The father, for whom a court issued an arrest warrant, remains in Russia.

UNTREATED DEPRESSION

This was not the only family drama that gripped Lithuania this week. A tragic incident last weekend saw two small children drowned, with their distressed mother suspected of murder. The story drew attention to the problem of postnatal depression that, if untreated, can and does lead to tragedies. The Health Ministry has promised more access to treatment.

NEW POLITICAL SEASON

It’s the end of summer and the new political season is picking up pace. The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, is convening for the autumn session on Sunday, effectively the last one before everyone’s focus shifts to elections (Lithuania is holding three next year). Pressure is high on the ruling coalition to pass key legislation.

For the conservative TS-LKD, it is their signature tax reform. Its central and most contested parts include closing massive income tax loopholes for the self-employed and taxing real estate. Both have been the target of a well-oiled campaign from business associations – and the liberal coalition partners, stacking the odds against the reform getting passed unbutchered. Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has previously insisted the package will not be parcelled up and considered in pieces, but now the three ruling parties agreed to do just that. What’s at stake is not just this government’s reputation – and, obviously, the country’s public finances – but also EU funding. Lithuania accessing the Recovery and Resilience Facility is conditional on passing the reform, as has been reminded this week by EC Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.

Meanwhile, the liberals have staked their political reputation on finally passing a same-sex civil union bill. The piece of legislation has already waded through several votes – against the opposition even in the ranks of the liberals’ coalition partners – and requires one last to pass.

And even if it does, it will have to go through the president’s desk to become law. The president has remained insistently ambivalent about whether he’d veto the bill, deflecting questions about LGBTQ+ welfare with ruminations about the importance of not neglecting the rights of traditional families or the elderly.

A LOOMING TEACHERS’ STRIKE

The new academic year traditionally starts on September 1 in Lithuania and this year it is overshadowed by a looming teachers’ strike. At least one trade union is planning a warning strike in mid-September and a proper one at the end of the month if the government does not heed their demands (that include better pay and smaller classes).

When it comes to striking, teachers are a force in Lithuania. The last one – in 2018 – saw teachers storming the Education Ministry (through windows) and the minister losing her post. So far, the government seems to be digging its heels, insisting the teachers’ demands are simply beyond the pale for the public purse.

A NEW MORAL PANIC

Meanwhile, some conservatively-minded parent organisations and politicians are making noise about the new “life skills” classes that school students will be taught from this academic year. According to the critics, the new subject is a way to smuggle LGBT-positive sex education into classrooms and teach 13-year-olds to make “contraceptive devices for oral sex” (whatever that means).

Education authorities counter that the new subject is focused on social and emotional development, meanwhile, age-appropriate sex education is but one part of it. And no, children will not be taught masturbation.

EDITORS’ PICKS

– Until the end of last year, LTG Cargo, the freight subsidiary of Lithuania’s state-owned railway group Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LTG), had a contract with the business of the Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov’s spouse.

– Anti-discrimination watchdogs are investigating whether non-Lithuanian-speaking drivers are discriminated against on the ride-hailing app that offers discounts depending on their linguistic proficiency.

– Kaunas is completing installations that will designate the city’s historic centre as the Low Emission Zone, complete with a 200,000-euro system that will record every car entering the zone and send a bill of the charges due.

– Where he could not return in flesh, Jonas Mekas returned in his carefully selected archive, and finally in ashes. The image of his native village of Semeniškiai in the Biržai district forever remained in the memory of the world-famous avant-garde filmmaker. After 70 years in the US, he was laid to rest in Lithuania, having previously donated a large part of his archive to Biržai.

Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Ieva Žvinakytė