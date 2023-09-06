Anti-discrimination body looks into treatment of non-Lithuanian-speaking cab drivers

Naujienų srautas

Milda Vilikanskytė, LRT TV, LRT.lt
Edvardas Špokas, Milda Vilikanskytė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2023.09.06 11:34
Bolt (associative image) / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Anti-discrimination watchdogs are investigating whether non-Lithuanian-speaking drivers are discriminated against on the ride hailing app that offers discounts depending on their linguistic proficiency.

Users of the Bolt ride-hailing app are now offered a choice to pay less for a trip in an older car and with a driver who does not speak Lithuanian or English. Prices vary by around 6 percent.

“The main difference between ‘Basic’ and ‘Bolt’ categories is the quality of the car, and the language as part of the service,” explains Andrius Pacevičius, the head of Bolt Lithuania.

Dalius Rudokas, the head of the association of drivers on ride-hailing apps, says that miscommunication between drivers and passengers is the most common source of complaints.

“Parents call a cab for their child, and if the driver is foreign and the parent sees that they are going the wrong way, tries to call the driver, the driver doesn’t answer, or can’t communicate,” says Rudokas.

Dalius Rudokas / D. Umbrasas / LRT

According to him, most clients opt for the more expensive service, although some customers complain about having to pay a premium for the service.

The special category was introduced amid discussions about whether knowing Lithuanian should be made mandatory for all drivers on ride-hailing apps.

While the law currently requires that customer-servicing employees be able to speak Lithuanian, it does not apply to drivers because they are self-employed. For foreigners, signing up on a platform like Bolt is a relatively easy way to enter the labour market and make a living.

The Equal Opportunities Ombudsperson’s Office has received enquiries about whether dividing drivers by their language proficiency does not represent unlawful discrimination.

“I wouldn’t say that we have a problem with it, we are just curious and just want to see what the policy is,” comments Izabelė Švaraitė, a spokesperson for the Equal Opportunities Ombudsperson’s Office.

Politicians concerned with protecting the language argue that the company’s policy will encourage foreigners to learn Lithuanian and help them integrate into society.

Driving (associative image) / Shutterstock

“It is a challenge for foreigners who do not speak Lithuanian or have the skills to communicate in a different way when they come to Lithuania,” says conservative MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chairman of the Committee on National Security and Defence.

The parliament is still considering legislation tightening requirements for taxi and ride-hailing app drivers. These may not be limited to language.

“Not only will driving experience be required, but also a valid driving licence issued in an EU or EEA country,” says Aleksandras Stupenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Bolt supports the changes, except for the rule that a driver could be stripped of the license if they violate traffic rules three times.

“If a driver commits even the smallest offences three times, they can lose their source of income,” says Pacevičius, the head of Bolt Lithuania.

According to Stupenko of the Transport Ministry, however, traffic safety should be given priority.

A law is also in the pipeline to require not only cab drivers but also other service providers to speak Lithuanian or at least one of the EU languages. So far, Bolt only requires new drivers to speak English.

