Bolt (associative image)
News 21 min. ago

Anti-discrimination body looks into treatment of non-Lithuanian-speaking cab drivers

NATO ships in the Baltic Sea (associative image)
News 24 min. ago

Lithuania to install system for communication with allied ships

Lithuanian flag (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania to grant €50,000 for expat non-profit organisations

Journalists (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Lithuania drafts its first plan on protecting journalists

Kaliningrad
News 2 h ago

Abducted child returned from Russia to Lithuania

Mental health (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Untreated postnatal depression leads to tragedies in Lithuania

Skyscrapers of Vilnius
News 18 h ago

IMF predicts Lithuania’s economy contracting 1.4% this year

Belarus embassy in Vilnius
News 18 h ago

Belarus to stop issuing passports at embassies, a blow to émigré opposition – media

LGBTQ community (associative image.)
News 19 h ago

Lithuanian president lukewarm about LGBTQ rights: let’s not forget elderly and families

Corruption (associative image)
News 20 h ago

Lithuanian businesses see corruption as widespread problem – Eurobarometer

Lithuanian basketball team lost quarter-final game against Serbia
News 22 h ago

Lithuanian basketball team loses to Serbia following surprise win against US

Lithuania recently closed two of its six border crossings with Belarus
News 23 h ago

Closing border with Belarus is no longer relevant – Lithuanian president

A river separates Lithuania from Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad.
News 1 d ago

Mother of abducted girl goes to Russia to meet with her daughter – Lithuanian body

Gitanas Nausėda
News 1 d ago

Lithuania ready to fund infrastructure for German soldiers’ families – president

Kaunas Old Town
News 1 d ago

Kaunas Old Town to be designated Low Emission Zone

Druskininkai
News 1 d ago

More foreigners visit Lithuanian resorts, but Germans still afraid of war

News2023.09.06 11:31

Lithuania to install system for communication with allied ships

BNS 2023.09.06 11:31
NATO ships in the Baltic Sea (associative image)
NATO ships in the Baltic Sea (associative image) / AP

Lithuania is planning to install an antenna field in the Baltic Sea resort of Palanga to ensure secure communication with allied ships.

The government on Wednesday is expected to add a plot of land in Palanga to the list of military infrastructure needed to provide host nation support.

“The system of communication with ships, called BRASS (Broadcast, Rear-Link And Ship-Shore), provides high quality, encrypted communications services to all allied ships operating in Lithuanian territorial waters, even in electronic warfare conditions,” the Defence Ministry said.

“This communication system is an alternative to costly and vulnerable satellite communications,” it added.

According to the ministry, most NATO countries, including Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, and others, have such communication systems, and the alliance’s eastern member states, including Lithuania, are currently installing them.

“The need for the implementation of this communication system has been expressed by Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE),” the ministry noted.

SHAPE has allocated funds for the project.

The military infrastructure will be built on an area of about 13 hectares of state land which is undeveloped and non-urbanised and has no protected zones or natural and cultural heritage sites.

