Lithuania to install system for communication with allied ships

Lithuania is planning to install an antenna field in the Baltic Sea resort of Palanga to ensure secure communication with allied ships.

The government on Wednesday is expected to add a plot of land in Palanga to the list of military infrastructure needed to provide host nation support.

“The system of communication with ships, called BRASS (Broadcast, Rear-Link And Ship-Shore), provides high quality, encrypted communications services to all allied ships operating in Lithuanian territorial waters, even in electronic warfare conditions,” the Defence Ministry said.

“This communication system is an alternative to costly and vulnerable satellite communications,” it added.

According to the ministry, most NATO countries, including Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, and others, have such communication systems, and the alliance’s eastern member states, including Lithuania, are currently installing them.

“The need for the implementation of this communication system has been expressed by Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE),” the ministry noted.

SHAPE has allocated funds for the project.

The military infrastructure will be built on an area of about 13 hectares of state land which is undeveloped and non-urbanised and has no protected zones or natural and cultural heritage sites.