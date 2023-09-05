More foreigners visit Lithuanian resorts, but Germans still afraid of war

Tourist flows in the Lithuanian spa resorts of Druskininkai and Birštonas have increased this summer, with Latvians and Poles flocking to the neighbouring country. German tourists, however, still deem Lithuania unsafe.

The summer season, which has only started in July due to bad weather, was better than last year, according to tourism experts.

The vast majority of holidaymakers in Birštonas and Druskininkai are Lithuanians, but the number of foreigners, especially from Latvia and Poland, has also increased.

“Because of the war, Ukraine is closed to them. For them, it was a popular holiday destination. It is no surprise that the number of Poles is thus growing in Lithuanian resorts,” said Rūta Kapačinskaitė, head of Birštonas Tourism Information Centre.

Birštonas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Even more Polish tourists could discover neighbouring Lithuania if it were more actively promoted, according to Artūras Salda, head of the Association of Resort Rehabilitation Centres.

“Lithuania as a tourist destination is not very well known in Poland. We are competing with other markets that invest millions to promote their country in Poland,” he notes.

According to representatives of the tourism business, this summer was similar to 2019, with tourists from Israel returning after the pandemic and staying in Lithuanian hotels and sanatoriums for 2-3 weeks.

“The clientele itself is getting younger. It is not only those traditional Soviet-era nostalgia tourists but also their children and grandchildren,” said Nerijus Gudaitis, manager of the Druskininkai Tourism Information Centre.

Druskininkai / D. Umbrasas/LRT

It was also expected that more German tourists would choose rehabilitation in Birštonas and Druskininkai, as the country reimburses sanatorium treatment in Lithuania. However, this did not happen.

“We hear that they are afraid of the war, that Belarus is very close. They think that it is a dangerous region where one should not go,” Salda said.

Before the pandemic, Germans accounted for half of the foreigners who visited Lithuanian resorts.