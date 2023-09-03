Naujienų srautas

What was women’s status in 16th-century Vilnius?

Serving science after death – Lithuanians donate their bodies to universities

Stop the harm to Lithuania’s mature woodlands – opinion

How legendary Lithuanian filmmaker Jonas Mekas returned home after 70 years in US

Family that tried to flee to Belarus released from custody

Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup

Lithuanian banks pay €56m in solidarity levy

Lithuania to host FIFA Legends game in late September

Lithuanian court issues arrest warrant for man who fled to Russia with child

Lithuania asks NATO air commander to beef up Baltic defences

Plans for teachers’ strike mar start of new school year in Lithuania

Borisovas appointed Lithuania's ambassador to Croatia

LRT English Newsletter: Escape to Russia

Court rules in favour of Russian national denied Lithuanian residence over ‘national security’

Lithuania to build school in Ukraine’s Bucha

‘Red Army go home’: how Lithuania expelled Russian troops 30 years ago

2023.09.03

What was women’s status in 16th-century Vilnius?

LRT TV, LRT.lt 2023.09.03 12:00
Life for women in 16th-century Vilnius wasn’t much worse than for their counterparts in Western Europe, says historian Jolanta Karpavičienė. The city’s self-government was particularly favourable for women, who enjoyed legal rights, but were also subject to strange punishments when they abused them.

When it comes to women’s rights, Lithuania prides itself on being an early adopter of women’s suffrage, in 1919, beating the United States by one year and decades ahead of France, where women couldn’t vote until 1945.

Does this relative progressivity extend back to the early modern period?

Jolanta Karpavičienė is a historian researching the situation and status of women in 16th-century Vilnius and Kaunas. The two cities were granted Magdeburg rights in late 14th and early 15th centuries, respectively, which came with a system of self-government.

“This means that the city itself decided what taxes to pay, when to close the city gates in case of a flood. All sorts of issues were dealt with in a civilised way, in writing and necessarily in public. This usually took place in the town hall. This made the town hall the heart of the city’s life,” says the historian.

Jolanta Karpavičienė
Jolanta Karpavičienė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The environment of self-government, continues Karpavičienė, was favourable to women and their rights. “Lithuania had a European social system – the small family and private property,” she says. “Private property was the property of the family, which is legally defined. For example, all children in Vilnius born in legal marriages were entitled to their parents’ wealth: boys when they start their own family, and girls when they get married.”

According to the historian, women were equally the subject of legal relations. Marriage contracts were already in place from the 15th century onwards. “This guaranteed a woman’s status when she got married and in the family, especially if she was widowed,” she says.

There are many surviving court documents where a townswoman accused another townswoman of something she did not do. The city quickly realised that some women wanted to make a buck and took action.

Vilnius Old Town
Vilnius Old Town / E. Blaževič/LRT

According to Karpavičienė, some women would turn to court when other women would insult her by calling, for example, a witch. “If it could be proved, the victim could receive financial compensation,” says the historian. “A 1551 charter has an entry saying that a vicious practice had developed in Vilnius, whereby an irate woman would come and accuse three or four other women of calling her a witch or a loose woman, and would receive monetary compensation for this.”

To prevent such abuses, the city decided that a better redress would be a public apology at the pillar of shame, while the fine would go to the city treasury.

“Of course, these are funny situations, but they give a good idea of how people perceived the functioning of a self-governing city. The citizens of such a city felt that they were full participants. It shaped their legal consciousness,” says Karpavičienė.

# Society# History
Serving science after death – Lithuanians donate their bodies to universities

Stop the harm to Lithuania’s mature woodlands – opinion

