Lithuania looks to beef up disaster preparedness: shelters can accommodate third of population

In case of a national emergency, around 30 percent of the population could be sheltered in special bunkers. The Lithuanian government is seeking to increase shelter availability to 60 percent in cities and 40 percent in rural areas.

The cabinet is due to discuss the Concept for Strengthening Civil Protection this week.

“We want to approve the concept in order to start putting into place certain financing mechanisms,” Deputy Interior Minister Vitalijus Dmitrijevas told LRT RADIO on Wednesday.

The biggest issues, according to him, is getting institutions to collaborate effectively and informing the public about what to do in case of big emergencies, such as nuclear disasters or war.

There is also the need to expand the network of shelters in Lithuania. According to Dmitrijevas, it is not only the number of bunkers that is important, but also equipping them properly.

Deputy Interior Minister Vitalijus Dmitrijevas / J. Stacevičiaus / LRT

“As far as the shelter network is concerned, we are planning the expansion so that at least 60 percent of the population in urban areas will have access to shelters if they need them. In rural areas, of course, this is a problem, it would be around 40 percent. And in rural areas we should probably focus on the installation of basements in homes,” commented the deputy interior minister.

These targets were approved by the government in July, he noted.

“In principle, we will reach that target in due course. As of today, we estimate that there are enough shelters for 29 percent of the population,” Dmitrijevas told LRT RADIO.

As previously announced by the Interior Ministry, the Concept for Strengthening Civil Protection covers the period until 2030 and includes six areas of action in the field of civil protection, which would require around 283 million euros to implement.

The Government will discuss the Concept on Wednesday.