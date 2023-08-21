Naujienų srautas

Ingrida Šimonytė, Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 1 h ago

Šimonytė, Nausėda, Landsbergis ranked as Lithuania’s most influential politicians – survey

Orlen Lietuva reactor
News 2 h ago

Massive reactor delivered to Orlen plant in Lithuania

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 3 h ago

Complete closure of Lithuania’s border with Belarus unnecessary at present – advisor

Cluter munitions
News 4 h ago

Defence minister hopes Lithuania will withdraw from Convention on Cluster Munitions

Rail Baltica construction
News 6 h ago

Panevėžys residents protest plans to demolish their homes for Rail Baltica track

Chanterelles
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian mushroom pickers rejoice in good season, despite low prices and competition from Poland

Fabijoniškės in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Netflix sci-fi hit Paradise showcases dystopian angles of Lithuania

Anne Applebaum
News 2 d ago

‘Putin is really destroying modern Russia’ – interview with Anne Applebaum

Tourists in Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Labour inspectors raid tour guides in central Vilnius

Belarusians protest against the new law in front of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. April 2022.
News 2 d ago

Belarus exiles decry growing hostility in Lithuania

Bolt (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Bolt taxi app in Lithuania separates drivers by language proficiency

Orlen Lietuva
News 2 d ago

Lithuania to step up protection of oil refinery, key electricity infrastructure

Olga Karach
News 3 d ago

Belarusian Nobel prize nominee denied asylum in Lithuania

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
News 3 d ago

Belarus would use nuclear weapons in case of ‘aggression’, says Lukashenko

Mobilusis telefonas
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian mobile operators slam mandatory registration of prepaid SIM cards

Warning signs on the Lithuania-Belarus border
News 3 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Closing off from Belarus

News2023.08.21 11:40

Massive reactor delivered to Orlen plant in Lithuania

GV
Goda Vileikytė, BNS 2023.08.21 11:40
Orlen Lietuva reactor
Orlen Lietuva reactor / R. Rumšienė / LRT

A massive reactor has been delivered to the Mažeikiai-based oil refinery operated by Orlen Lietuva (Orlen Lithuania) following a two-week trip. 

The reactor arrived in Juodeikiai in Mažeikiai District at around 10:00 on Monday and will now undergo preparation for its installation.

“The reactor is already waiting to enter the construction site for the deep oil conversation unit. [...] It will now undergo preparation until mid-October for the installation at the site. It’s scheduled to be installed in early October,” Kristina Gendvilė, spokesperson of Orlen Lietuva, told BNS.

“It will be put into operation with the whole unit, and we plan that it will be operational in around late 2024 or early 2025,” she said.

The delivery has not caused significant road damage, Gedvilė said, adding that, overall, the reactor’s delivery was more successful than expected.

The delivery took longer than planned as the reactor was initially scheduled to arrive in Mažeikiai on August 18 but was stuck on the gravel road for a bit and was also slowed down by the heatwave in Lithuania.

The 145 km journey of the massive 1,500-ton 100-meter-long, 6.5-meter-wide, and 10-meter-high Italian-made reactor to the oil refinery started in Klaipėda early on August 6.

The reactor will be used for the upgrade of the Mažeikiai facility, estimated to cost up to 970 million euros. It is the largest investment project in Lithuania by Orlen since 2006.

# Economy
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Ingrida Šimonytė, Gabrielius Landsbergis
1 h ago

Šimonytė, Nausėda, Landsbergis ranked as Lithuania’s most influential politicians – survey

Lithuania-Belarus border
3 h ago

Complete closure of Lithuania’s border with Belarus unnecessary at present – advisor

Cluter munitions
4 h ago

Defence minister hopes Lithuania will withdraw from Convention on Cluster Munitions

Rail Baltica construction
6 h ago

Panevėžys residents protest plans to demolish their homes for Rail Baltica track

Chanterelles
1 d ago

Lithuanian mushroom pickers rejoice in good season, despite low prices and competition from Poland

Fabijoniškės in Vilnius
5
1 d ago

Netflix sci-fi hit Paradise showcases dystopian angles of Lithuania

5
Anne Applebaum
7
2 d ago

‘Putin is really destroying modern Russia’ – interview with Anne Applebaum

7
Tourists in Vilnius
2 d ago

Labour inspectors raid tour guides in central Vilnius

Belarusians protest against the new law in front of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. April 2022.
2 d ago

Belarus exiles decry growing hostility in Lithuania

Bolt (associative image)
2 d ago

Bolt taxi app in Lithuania separates drivers by language proficiency

Rail Baltica construction
2023.08.21 08:00

Panevėžys residents protest plans to demolish their homes for Rail Baltica track

Cluter munitions
2023.08.21 10:01

Defence minister hopes Lithuania will withdraw from Convention on Cluster Munitions

Lithuania-Belarus border
2023.08.21 10:54

Complete closure of Lithuania’s border with Belarus unnecessary at present – advisor

Ingrida Šimonytė, Gabrielius Landsbergis
2023.08.21 12:35

Šimonytė, Nausėda, Landsbergis ranked as Lithuania’s most influential politicians – survey