Massive reactor delivered to Orlen plant in Lithuania

A massive reactor has been delivered to the Mažeikiai-based oil refinery operated by Orlen Lietuva (Orlen Lithuania) following a two-week trip.

The reactor arrived in Juodeikiai in Mažeikiai District at around 10:00 on Monday and will now undergo preparation for its installation.

“The reactor is already waiting to enter the construction site for the deep oil conversation unit. [...] It will now undergo preparation until mid-October for the installation at the site. It’s scheduled to be installed in early October,” Kristina Gendvilė, spokesperson of Orlen Lietuva, told BNS.

“It will be put into operation with the whole unit, and we plan that it will be operational in around late 2024 or early 2025,” she said.

The delivery has not caused significant road damage, Gedvilė said, adding that, overall, the reactor’s delivery was more successful than expected.

The delivery took longer than planned as the reactor was initially scheduled to arrive in Mažeikiai on August 18 but was stuck on the gravel road for a bit and was also slowed down by the heatwave in Lithuania.

The 145 km journey of the massive 1,500-ton 100-meter-long, 6.5-meter-wide, and 10-meter-high Italian-made reactor to the oil refinery started in Klaipėda early on August 6.

The reactor will be used for the upgrade of the Mažeikiai facility, estimated to cost up to 970 million euros. It is the largest investment project in Lithuania by Orlen since 2006.