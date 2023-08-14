Naujienų srautas

Žagarė, a town in Lithuania's northern Joniškis District, after a storm.
Insurance claims top ‘record’ €7m following last week’s storm in Lithuania

Foreigners' Registration Centre in Pabradė, near Vilnius
Russian lieutenant applies for asylum in Lithuania

Mantas Adomėnas
Lithuania’s deputy foreign minister resigns over drink-driving

Lithuanian flag (associative image)
‘Co-created in Lithuania’. Will new branding give breakthrough to Lithuanian exports?

Russia's war in Ukraine
Why it is not just Putin’s war: the collective responsibility of Russians – opinion

Latvijoje varžėsi geriausi Baltijos šalių elnių kviesliai
People in Baltics compete who can best mimic reindeer voices

Waldemar Tomaszewski
‘Relying on Soviet nostalgia’: Lithuania’s controversial Polish-minority party losing members

Lithuania-Belarus border
I remember his look. The story of a soldier and a migrant

Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
‘We pay taxes, but can’t get loans’ – Ukrainian businesses in Lithuania struggle to expand

North Downs Way signpost (associative image)
Baltic totem pole springs up in southern England, perplexes Brits

Discovery in Kernavė
Archaeologists unearth medieval Lithuanian money in Kernavė

Lithuania-Belarus border
Lithuania sent additional forces to Belarus border, numbers undisclosed – PM

Potato crisps (associative image)
Lithuanian ‘adult’ crisps outrage Greek parents

An old radio.
Regulators perplexed by Belarusian radio that can be picked up in Vilnius

Three Lithuanian pilots are starting a glider flight across Europe
Three Lithuanian pilots set out on glider flight across Europe, ‘first in aviation history’

Žagarė, a town in Lithuania's northern Joniškis District, after a storm.
LRT English Newsletter: When it rains, it hails

Over 6,200 people have filed insurance claims, worth around 7 million euros in total, for damage caused by last week’s storm in Lithuania. 

Ieva Naraškevičiūtė-Kubilė, project manager at the Lithuanian Insurers’ Association, says these are record figures.

“As of today, insurance companies have already registered both a record number of claims and a record amount of funds reserved for covering them,” Naraškevičiūtė-Kubilė told LRT RADIO on Monday morning.

“Around 6,200 clients have already turned to insurance companies for compensation of damages, and over 7 million euros have been reserved for compensation of their losses,” the project manager said.

“This is the highest amount of damage ever caused by a single storm,” she added.

The estimated damage is well above the previous record of 2 million euros in August 2010, according to Naraškevičiūtė-Kubilė.

The storm hit Lithuania at the start of last week. Firefighters removed hundreds of fallen trees from roads and buildings, hail damaged cars, and a woman was killed by a falling tree in Žagarė, in the northern part of the country.

