Insurance claims top ‘record’ €7m following last week’s storm in Lithuania

Over 6,200 people have filed insurance claims, worth around 7 million euros in total, for damage caused by last week’s storm in Lithuania.

Ieva Naraškevičiūtė-Kubilė, project manager at the Lithuanian Insurers’ Association, says these are record figures.

“As of today, insurance companies have already registered both a record number of claims and a record amount of funds reserved for covering them,” Naraškevičiūtė-Kubilė told LRT RADIO on Monday morning.

“Around 6,200 clients have already turned to insurance companies for compensation of damages, and over 7 million euros have been reserved for compensation of their losses,” the project manager said.

“This is the highest amount of damage ever caused by a single storm,” she added.

The estimated damage is well above the previous record of 2 million euros in August 2010, according to Naraškevičiūtė-Kubilė.

The storm hit Lithuania at the start of last week. Firefighters removed hundreds of fallen trees from roads and buildings, hail damaged cars, and a woman was killed by a falling tree in Žagarė, in the northern part of the country.