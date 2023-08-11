Three Lithuanian pilots set out on glider flight across Europe, ‘first in aviation history’

Three Lithuanian pilots are starting a glider flight across Europe on Friday, taking off from Lithuania and finishing in Portugal.

Algirdas Šimoliūnas, Sakalas Uždavinys and Ignas Bitinaitis will aim to cover a total distance of 4,000 kilometres to the Atlantic Ocean in 10 days without a motor – they intend to fly about 400 kilometres in a single take-off a day at an average speed of 90-130km/h.

According to Šimoliūnas, a route of this length has never been covered by any Lithuanian or European glider without an engine. This will be the longest European gliding flight to a destination in the history of aviation, he insists.

Three Lithuanian pilots are starting a glider flight across Europe / V. Ruzgaitė

“In general, long-distance flights in Europe are not a common undertaking. Gliders usually fly a route and return to the same aerodrome from which they took off,” said Šimoliūnas.

“We have been preparing for this flight since the winter. We will be flying all over Europe and we don’t know the exact route, because it will depends on the weather conditions, so we have to contact many more airports than we will be using. We are currently in contact with 40 aerodromes in Poland, Germany, France, Spain and Portugal,” the pilot noted.

In addition to the three pilots, a ground team with three vehicles will also make the trip, including a ground team leader, technical support and communication teams.

The team will take off from Paluknis Aerodrome, located on the Vilnius–Druskininkai road.

The flight is intended as a commemoration of the 90th anniversary of Darius and Girėnas’ 1933 flight across the Atlantic.