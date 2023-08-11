Baltic totem pole springs up in southern England, perplexes Brits

A totem pole resembling the Baltic and Lithuanian god of thunder, Perkūnas, has mysteriously appeared on a footpath in southern England, writes the Guardian.

The 2.4-metre wooden pole was erected on the North Downs Way in Kent, southern England, rousing interest for its inscription with the name Perkūnas, the Baltic god of thunder. The local authorities have now applied for retrospective planning permission to keep the totem in place.

“Perkūnas is perhaps the best known Baltic god,” Francis Young, an Oxford University historian and folklorist, told the Guardian. “That is his Lithuanian name. He’s the same as the Slavic god Perun. He’s one of the top three or four gods in Baltic mythology but not the most important. He’s equivalent to the Norse god Thor and also wields a hammer,”

Ian Rickards, area manager of the local environment authority, the Kent Wildlife Trust, said he hoped the god-themed totem pole would protect the red-billed chough birds, which have returned to the region for the first time in 200 years.

“I’d like to think someone was invoking this god to protect the birds nesting on the chalk cliffs in the recent wet and windy weather,” said Rickards.

The news was also shared on Facebook by the Lithuanian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Eitvydas Bajarūnas, saying that “maybe the authors would show themselves?” So far, the people behind the artefact have stayed in the shadows.

However, a local support worker quoted by the Guardian said the whole thing looked more like a prop for a metal band.