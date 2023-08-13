People in Baltics compete who can best mimic reindeer voices

People from the Baltic states competed in Latvia to claim the title of who can best mimic reindeer voices.

A strict dress code is required during the competition and the callers start their performance with a tip of the hat. The sounds, according to the hunters, allow them to communicate with the animals in the forest.

"It's amazing when you can talk to animals in the forest and understand what they are saying back to you," said Kaspars Larmanis, a contestant from Latvia. “That's why my colleagues and I go into the forest. We talk not only to deers, but also to wolves, roe deer and other animals.”

Experienced deer hunters say that calling these animals can give them an idea of where the rutting males are, whether they are old or young, or whether they are protecting their females. They use a variety of tools, from special instruments to sewer pipes, shells or lampshades.

"Finding, attracting and hunting a mature deer is the real gold medal," said Lithuanian contestant Vaidas Martinkus.

This is the seventh time the competition has been held in Latvia, with 23 participants from the three Baltic States. The winner of the competition will be able to showcase their talent at the European championship in Poland next year.