Artūras Žurauskas
News 6 min. ago

Žurauskas appointed Lithuania's ambassador to Romania

Electricity grid
News 1 h ago

Brussels welcomes Baltic deal to speed up decoupling from Russian power grid

Ukrainian grain was previously delivered to the stevedoring company Bega at Klaipėda Port
News 2 h ago

Poland ‘positive’ about easing Ukrainian grain transit to Baltic states

On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the Polish side of the so-called Suwalki Gap.
News 5 h ago

Wagner ‘takes up positions’ near Polish, Lithuanian borders, says president

Wagner forces train Belarusians, according to visuals published by state-controlled media in Belarus.
News 6 h ago

Panic in Warsaw about Wagner is ‘absurd’, says Polish colonel

Russian flag
News 7 h ago

Some 140 Lithuanian companies continue working in Russia

Mindaugas and Inga Vilčinskai
News 9 h ago

Sovereigns – what’s behind the anti-state movement in Lithuania?

 The Roma Genocide Remembrance Day was commemorated at the Paneriai Memorial in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania marks Roma Genocide Remembrance Day

Arvydas Anušauskas
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian defence minister insists he did not reveal classified information

Electric grid
News 1 d ago

Baltics agree to unplug from Russian power grid in February 2025

Mindaugas Vilčinskas, right, and his wide are facing child abduction charges after kidnapping their three children from a foster home
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parents face child abduction charges after trying to take three kids to Belarus

People in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Growing number of foreigners live in Lithuania

Algimantas Ulvidas
News 1 d ago

Denmark extradites suspected child molester to Lithuania

Polish troops (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Poland sends more troops to border, Lithuania will not ‘reveal measures’

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
News 1 d ago

Belarusian connection revealed in children’s abductions from Ukraine

People in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

After wave of emigration, more Lithuanians want to head home

News2023.08.03 17:38

Žurauskas appointed Lithuania's ambassador to Romania

BNS 2023.08.03 17:38
Artūras Žurauskas
Artūras Žurauskas / BNS

President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday appointed Artūras Žurauskas as Lithuania's ambassador to Romania. The diplomat is to take up his new duties on August 21.

When his nomination was discussed by the government, Žurauskas said that he saw maintaining existing security ties and cooperating more closely toward a stronger response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine as his main task as ambassador.

"It is also important for us to deepen coordination and contribute to Romania's active support for Moldova's [EU] integration," he said.

The diplomat also said he would seek closer economic cooperation with Romania.

Žurauskas has in the past served as Lithuania's ambassador to Latvia, China, and Greece.

He was appointed Lithuania's ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2012, but resigned from the post a year later after recordings of his tapped phone conversations were leaked online.

In the conversations, the diplomat and his colleague shared personal views on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the internal situation in Turkmenistan and made remarks about state leaders.

