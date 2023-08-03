Žurauskas appointed Lithuania's ambassador to Romania

President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday appointed Artūras Žurauskas as Lithuania's ambassador to Romania. The diplomat is to take up his new duties on August 21.

When his nomination was discussed by the government, Žurauskas said that he saw maintaining existing security ties and cooperating more closely toward a stronger response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine as his main task as ambassador.

"It is also important for us to deepen coordination and contribute to Romania's active support for Moldova's [EU] integration," he said.

The diplomat also said he would seek closer economic cooperation with Romania.

Žurauskas has in the past served as Lithuania's ambassador to Latvia, China, and Greece.

He was appointed Lithuania's ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2012, but resigned from the post a year later after recordings of his tapped phone conversations were leaked online.

In the conversations, the diplomat and his colleague shared personal views on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the internal situation in Turkmenistan and made remarks about state leaders.