Lithuania marks Roma Genocide Remembrance Day

News2023.08.02 16:56

MA
Milena Andrukaitytė, BNS 2023.08.02 16:56
 The Roma Genocide Remembrance Day was commemorated at the Paneriai Memorial in Vilnius
 The Roma Genocide Remembrance Day was commemorated at the Paneriai Memorial in Vilnius / The Lithuanian Roma Community

 The Roma Genocide Remembrance Day was commemorated at the Paneriai Memorial in Vilnius on Wednesday.

The ceremony included the unveiling of a symbolic chariot wheel representing the Roma people and tributes to the Roma persecuted and killed during World War Two.

“According to sources, some 8,000 people of various nationalities were buried here, and Roma people were among them. It was a brutal killing of people. I can only regret once again: unfortunately, we found this place, unfortunately, it does exist,” Istvanas Kvik, chairman of the Lithuanian Roma Community, said.

The event was also attended by US Ambassador to Lithuania Robert S. Gilchrist, Vida Montvydaitė, director of the Department of National Minorities, MP Vilija Targamadzė, Faina Kukliansky, chairwoman of the Jewish Community of Lithuania, as well as diplomats and representatives of the presidential office, government and NGOs.

August 2 has been observed as the Roma Genocide Remembrance Day for several years now following the Lithuanian parliament’s decision put it on the list of commemorative days.

Arvydas Anušauskas
2 h ago

Lithuanian defence minister continues to insist he didn’t disclose classified information

Electric grid
2 h ago

Baltics agree to unplug from Russian power grid in February 2025

Mindaugas Vilčinskas, right, and his wide are facing child abduction charges after kidnapping their three children from a foster home
4 h ago

Lithuanian parents face child abduction charges after trying to take three kids to Belarus

People in Lithuania (associative image)
5 h ago

Growing number of foreigners live in Lithuania

Algimantas Ulvidas
6 h ago

Denmark extradites suspected child molester to Lithuania

Polish troops (associative image)
7 h ago

Poland sends more troops to border, Lithuania will not ‘reveal measures’

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
6
8 h ago

Belarusian connection revealed in children’s abductions from Ukraine

6
People in Lithuania (associative image)
9 h ago

After wave of emigration, more Lithuanians want to head home

Police (associative image)
1 d ago

Three children abducted by parents found in Lithuania

updated
Linas Pernavas
1 d ago

‘Far too low’: Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog has just 19 officers working on criminal cases

People in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.08.02 08:00

After wave of emigration, more Lithuanians want to head home

Polish troops (associative image)
2023.08.02 10:04

Poland sends more troops to border, Lithuania will not ‘reveal measures’

People in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.08.02 11:48

Growing number of foreigners live in Lithuania

Mindaugas Vilčinskas, right, and his wide are facing child abduction charges after kidnapping their three children from a foster home
2023.08.02 12:19

Lithuanian parents face child abduction charges after trying to take three kids to Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
6
2023.08.02 08:30

Belarusian connection revealed in children’s abductions from Ukraine

6
Algimantas Ulvidas
2023.08.02 10:59

Denmark extradites suspected child molester to Lithuania

Electric grid
2023.08.02 14:32

Baltics agree to unplug from Russian power grid in February 2025

Arvydas Anušauskas
2023.08.02 15:16

Lithuanian defence minister continues to insist he didn’t disclose classified information