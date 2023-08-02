Lithuania marks Roma Genocide Remembrance Day

The Roma Genocide Remembrance Day was commemorated at the Paneriai Memorial in Vilnius on Wednesday.

The ceremony included the unveiling of a symbolic chariot wheel representing the Roma people and tributes to the Roma persecuted and killed during World War Two.

“According to sources, some 8,000 people of various nationalities were buried here, and Roma people were among them. It was a brutal killing of people. I can only regret once again: unfortunately, we found this place, unfortunately, it does exist,” Istvanas Kvik, chairman of the Lithuanian Roma Community, said.

The event was also attended by US Ambassador to Lithuania Robert S. Gilchrist, Vida Montvydaitė, director of the Department of National Minorities, MP Vilija Targamadzė, Faina Kukliansky, chairwoman of the Jewish Community of Lithuania, as well as diplomats and representatives of the presidential office, government and NGOs.

August 2 has been observed as the Roma Genocide Remembrance Day for several years now following the Lithuanian parliament’s decision put it on the list of commemorative days.