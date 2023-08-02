Naujienų srautas

Algimantas Ulvidas
News 4 min. ago

Denmark extradites suspected child molester to Lithuania

Polish troops (associative image)
News 59 min. ago

Poland sends more troops to border, Lithuania will not ‘reveal measures’

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
News 2 h ago

Belarusian connection revealed in children’s abductions from Ukraine

People in Lithuania (associative image)
News 3 h ago

After wave of emigration, more Lithuanians want to head home

Police (associative image)
News 17 h ago

Three children abducted by parents found in Lithuania

Linas Pernavas
News 18 h ago

‘Far too low’: Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog has just 19 officers working on criminal cases

Alexander Lukashenko
News 19 h ago

Wagner mercenaries not moving towards Suwalki Gap, says Lukashenko

Kyiv, Ukraine (associative image)
News 20 h ago

Iceland’s diplomat to work at Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)
News 21 h ago

Officers to start questioning suspects following politicians' expenses scandal

Aurelijus Veryga
News 22 h ago

Former Lithuanian Health Minister Veryga to run for president

Arvydas Anušauskas
News 22 h ago

Spoke too soon? Lithuanian minister under fire for revealing tank deal on Facebook

Mindaugas Pakalnis
News 1 d ago

Vilnius chief architect resigns after outrage over trees

Wall on Poland-Belarus border
News 1 d ago

‘We should mine the border’: As Wagner arrives in Belarus, Vilnius and Warsaw opt for different paths

MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas
News 1 d ago

New bill seeks Lithuanian public servants to declare ties with Russia, Belarus

Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian mountaineer goes missing in Kyrgyzstan

Beekeeping (associative image)
News 1 d ago

‘Honey crisis’ presses Lithuanian beekeepers amid plummeting prices

2023.08.02 10:59



IS
Ingrida Steniulienė, BNS 2023.08.02 10:59
Algimantas Ulvidas
Algimantas Ulvidas / E. Ovčarenko/BNS

Algimantas Ulvidas, a Lithuanian citizen suspected of child molestation, was brought back to Lithuania from Denmark early Wednesday morning.

“He was taken into police custody and will be brought to court around 10:00,” Kaunas District Court spokeswoman Tautvilė Merkevičiūtė told BNS.

Ulvidas was detained in Denmark under a European Arrest Warrant in June, and the Danish authorities decided to extradite him to Lithuania.

His search was announced in May after he violated the home arrest conditions and fled abroad.

Ulvidas is accused of having committed 33 offences related to the molestation of persons under the age of 16. There are 25 victims and 193 witnesses in this case.

He was acquitted in one of the cases after it was concluded that the man could not have known that the persons were under 16 because they lied about their age. The ruling was later appealed but then was upheld by a court of higher instance.

Then a separate case was referred to the Kaunas District Court in March, in which 11 persons are named victims. However, court hearings have not taken place as the defendant has failed to attend.

The Kaunas resident had already been convicted of molestation after he stood trial for dancing naked in front of girls. Ulvidas claimed the girls approached him.

