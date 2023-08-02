Denmark extradites suspected child molester to Lithuania

Algimantas Ulvidas, a Lithuanian citizen suspected of child molestation, was brought back to Lithuania from Denmark early Wednesday morning.

“He was taken into police custody and will be brought to court around 10:00,” Kaunas District Court spokeswoman Tautvilė Merkevičiūtė told BNS.

Ulvidas was detained in Denmark under a European Arrest Warrant in June, and the Danish authorities decided to extradite him to Lithuania.

His search was announced in May after he violated the home arrest conditions and fled abroad.

Ulvidas is accused of having committed 33 offences related to the molestation of persons under the age of 16. There are 25 victims and 193 witnesses in this case.

He was acquitted in one of the cases after it was concluded that the man could not have known that the persons were under 16 because they lied about their age. The ruling was later appealed but then was upheld by a court of higher instance.

Then a separate case was referred to the Kaunas District Court in March, in which 11 persons are named victims. However, court hearings have not taken place as the defendant has failed to attend.

The Kaunas resident had already been convicted of molestation after he stood trial for dancing naked in front of girls. Ulvidas claimed the girls approached him.