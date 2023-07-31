Naujienų srautas

Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak)
News 7 min. ago

Lithuanian mountaineer goes missing in Kyrgyzstan

Beekeeping (associative image)
News 14 min. ago

‘Honey crisis’ presses Lithuanian beekeepers amid plummeting prices

Munich, Germany
News 3 h ago

Lithuania eyes opening consulate general in Munich

Same-sex couple (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Vilnius court rejects request to register same-sex marriage

A shopper (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian shoppers divided over labelling goods from Russia-linked producers – survey

Commemoration of the Medininkai Checkpoint Massacre in 2021
News 6 h ago

Lithuania commemorates Medininkai massacre anniversary

Rūta Meilutytė
News 7 h ago

Lithuania’s swimmer Meilutytė sets new world record to win 50m breaststroke gold

Graffiti in Tbilisi
News 1 d ago

For Russians in Tbilisi, the writing is on the wall – opinion

Marcelė Kerušauskienė
News 1 d ago

Red Army veterans, anti-Soviet partisans: a story of three Lithuanian brothers

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus
News 1 d ago

Some Wagner mercenaries move towards Suwalki Gap, says Polish PM

Lenin statue at Grūtas Park in Lithuania
News 2 d ago

Baltics need more self-reflection, not self-righteousness – opinion

Ukrainians in Vilnius (associative image)
News 2 d ago

‘Like day and night’: long-time Ukrainian residents feel less welcome in Lithuania than refugees

German Leopard tank
News 3 d ago

Lithuania sends Germany letter of intent on Leopard tank acquisition

Astravo AE
News 3 d ago

Lithuania hands in note to Belarus over launch of Astravyets NPP’s 2nd unit

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 3 d ago

Lithuania, Poland mull jointly closing border with Belarus over Wagner

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
News 3 d ago

Minsk authorities auction off Tikhanovskaya’s apartment

News2023.07.31 16:57

Lithuanian mountaineer goes missing in Kyrgyzstan

LRT.lt B
LRT.lt, BNS 2023.07.31 16:57
Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak)
Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak) / Vida Press

A group of mountaineers, including a Lithuanian man, disappeared on Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak) on the Kyrgyzstan-China border on July 24.

“The Lithuanian Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan has received information about the disappearance of a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania. The embassy is in constant contact with the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Lithuania in Kyrgyzstan and the girlfriend of the missing citizen,” Paulina Levickyt4, the Foreign Minister’s spokesperson, told BNS.

According to her, the embassy contacted the Kyrgyz authorities about the disappearance of the Lithuanian citizen as early as July 24.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that the search for four missing mountaineers was underway, citing Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations. Three Russians and a Lithuanian disappeared while climbing Jengish Chokusu.

The last contact with the Lithuanian climber was made on July 18, Marius Pulkauninkas, a member of the praesidium of the Lithuanian Mountaineering Association, told BNS.

The group was most likely caught in bad weather conditions during the trip, he said.

According to Interfax, on July 24 a signal was received by satellite that the group needed help. A helicopter was scrambled to search for the missing climbers and a rescue team was formed, but so far without success.

# News
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Beekeeping (associative image)
15 min. ago

‘Honey crisis’ presses Lithuanian beekeepers amid plummeting prices

Munich, Germany
3 h ago

Lithuania eyes opening consulate general in Munich

Same-sex couple (associative image)
4 h ago

Vilnius court rejects request to register same-sex marriage

A shopper (associative image)
5 h ago

Lithuanian shoppers divided over labelling goods from Russia-linked producers – survey

Commemoration of the Medininkai Checkpoint Massacre in 2021
6 h ago

Lithuania commemorates Medininkai massacre anniversary

Rūta Meilutytė
5
7 h ago

Lithuania’s swimmer Meilutytė sets new world record to win 50m breaststroke gold

5
Graffiti in Tbilisi
1 d ago

For Russians in Tbilisi, the writing is on the wall – opinion

Marcelė Kerušauskienė
13
1 d ago

Red Army veterans, anti-Soviet partisans: a story of three Lithuanian brothers

13
Wagner mercenaries in Belarus
1 d ago

Some Wagner mercenaries move towards Suwalki Gap, says Polish PM

Lenin statue at Grūtas Park in Lithuania
2 d ago

Baltics need more self-reflection, not self-righteousness – opinion

Commemoration of the Medininkai Checkpoint Massacre in 2021
2023.07.31 10:08

Lithuania commemorates Medininkai massacre anniversary

Rūta Meilutytė
5
2023.07.31 09:09

Lithuania’s swimmer Meilutytė sets new world record to win 50m breaststroke gold

5
Same-sex couple (associative image)
2023.07.31 12:32

Vilnius court rejects request to register same-sex marriage

A shopper (associative image)
2023.07.31 11:16

Lithuanian shoppers divided over labelling goods from Russia-linked producers – survey

Munich, Germany
2023.07.31 13:18

Lithuania eyes opening consulate general in Munich

Beekeeping (associative image)
2023.07.31 16:50

‘Honey crisis’ presses Lithuanian beekeepers amid plummeting prices