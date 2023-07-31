Lithuanian mountaineer goes missing in Kyrgyzstan

A group of mountaineers, including a Lithuanian man, disappeared on Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak) on the Kyrgyzstan-China border on July 24.

“The Lithuanian Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan has received information about the disappearance of a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania. The embassy is in constant contact with the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Lithuania in Kyrgyzstan and the girlfriend of the missing citizen,” Paulina Levickyt4, the Foreign Minister’s spokesperson, told BNS.

According to her, the embassy contacted the Kyrgyz authorities about the disappearance of the Lithuanian citizen as early as July 24.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that the search for four missing mountaineers was underway, citing Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations. Three Russians and a Lithuanian disappeared while climbing Jengish Chokusu.

The last contact with the Lithuanian climber was made on July 18, Marius Pulkauninkas, a member of the praesidium of the Lithuanian Mountaineering Association, told BNS.

The group was most likely caught in bad weather conditions during the trip, he said.

According to Interfax, on July 24 a signal was received by satellite that the group needed help. A helicopter was scrambled to search for the missing climbers and a rescue team was formed, but so far without success.