Naujienų srautas

Kristijonas Bartoševičius
News 36 min. ago

Former MP’s child molestation case referred to court in Lithuania

Ukrainian grain
News 1 h ago

Lithuania urges EU to strengthen Ukraine’s grain exports via Baltics

Klaipėda beach
News 3 h ago

Swimming in Baltic Sea not recommended after waste spill in Latvia

Vladimir Putin
News 3 h ago

‘Russia’s defensive positions are brittle’ – interview with ISW analyst

Wagner mercenaries
News 5 h ago

PM on Wagner in Belarus: Lithuania’s preparedness is adequate

Wildfires in Greece
News 21 h ago

Lithuania ready to send firefighter team to Greece when needed

Polish flag
News 22 h ago

Lithuanian language watchdog chief compares Vilnius region with Ukraine’s occupied territories, angers Poles

A trolleybus in Kaunas.
News 23 h ago

Changes to Kaunas buses: passengers to press 'stop' button to alight

German Leopard 2 tanks.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to sign letter of intent on acquisition of Leopard tanks – minister

Electricity grid (associative image)
News 1 d ago

State Defence Council asks government to agree with Baltics on synchronisation in 2025

Teenagers (associative image)
News 1 d ago

EC criticises Lithuania for failing to transpose laws on child suspects

Wildfires in Greece
News 1 d ago

Lithuania urges citizens not to travel to Rhodes as wildfires rage

People in Vilnius stage protest in defence of trees
News 1 d ago

Plans to cut down trees in central Vilnius put on hold after public outrage

Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Despite warm welcome, Ukrainians in Lithuania eye home: 'it’s a different culture, different customs'

Students (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Instead of bans, Lithuanian universities look to incorporate AI-assisted learning

European Commission (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Brussels no longer a dream destination for Lithuanians

News2023.07.25 13:56

Former MP’s child molestation case referred to court in Lithuania

MA
Milena Andrukaitytė, BNS 2023.07.25 13:56
Kristijonas Bartoševičius
Kristijonas Bartoševičius / E. Ovčarenko/BNS

The pre-trial investigation into possible sexual offences committed by former MP Kristijonas Bartoševičius against minors has been completed and the case has been referred to court, Lithuania’s Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė said on Tuesday.

“We would like to inform you that the pre-trial investigation case in which Bartoševičius is accused of committing criminal offences is today being referred to the Panevėžys Regional Court,” Grunskienė told a press conference on Tuesday.

Bartoševičius is accused of two episodes of sexual assault and four episodes of molestation of persons under the age of 16, as well as four episodes of causing minor injuries to minors.

“The acts of sexual assault and molestation caused minor injuries to these underage persons and minors,” Grunskienė said.

According to her, the former MP denied any guilt. He remains under the written promise not to leave, is banned from coming into contact with the victims, and has also had his documents seized.

The prosecutor general refrained from commenting on when the offences were committed or disclosing the age and gender of the victims, citing the wish to protect the confidentiality of the child victims.

However, Grunskienė confirmed that the offences were committed over a period of more than one year, and Bartoševičius is the only suspect in this case.

The former MP is facing a prison sentence ranging from 3 to 15 years for sexual assault, up to 5 years for the molestation of a person under the age of 16, and lighter sentences for physical injury.

On February 1, Bartoševičius was notified of suspicions raised against him regarding the alleged sexual assault and molestation of an underage person and a minor, involving four persons. He is suspected of having committed the offences when he was still a member of the Lithuanian parliament.

He resigned from the Seimas in late January.

# News
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Ukrainian grain
1 h ago

Lithuania urges EU to strengthen Ukraine’s grain exports via Baltics

Klaipėda beach
3 h ago

Swimming in Baltic Sea not recommended after waste spill in Latvia

Vladimir Putin
6
3 h ago

‘Russia’s defensive positions are brittle’ – interview with ISW analyst

6
Wagner mercenaries
5 h ago

PM on Wagner in Belarus: Lithuania’s preparedness is adequate

Wildfires in Greece
21 h ago

Lithuania ready to send firefighter team to Greece when needed

Polish flag
22 h ago

Lithuanian language watchdog chief compares Vilnius region with Ukraine’s occupied territories, angers Poles

A trolleybus in Kaunas.
23 h ago

Changes to Kaunas buses: passengers to press 'stop' button to alight

German Leopard 2 tanks.
1 d ago

Lithuania to sign letter of intent on acquisition of Leopard tanks – minister

updated
Electricity grid (associative image)
1 d ago

State Defence Council asks government to agree with Baltics on synchronisation in 2025

updated
Teenagers (associative image)
1 d ago

EC criticises Lithuania for failing to transpose laws on child suspects

Polish flag
2023.07.24 16:28

Lithuanian language watchdog chief compares Vilnius region with Ukraine’s occupied territories, angers Poles

Klaipėda beach
2023.07.25 11:31

Swimming in Baltic Sea not recommended after waste spill in Latvia

A trolleybus in Kaunas.
2023.07.24 14:36

Changes to Kaunas buses: passengers to press 'stop' button to alight

Wagner mercenaries
2023.07.25 09:17

PM on Wagner in Belarus: Lithuania’s preparedness is adequate

Vladimir Putin
6
2023.07.25 10:57

‘Russia’s defensive positions are brittle’ – interview with ISW analyst

6
Wildfires in Greece
2023.07.24 17:32

Lithuania ready to send firefighter team to Greece when needed

Ukrainian grain
2023.07.25 13:12

Lithuania urges EU to strengthen Ukraine’s grain exports via Baltics