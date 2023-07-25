Former MP’s child molestation case referred to court in Lithuania

The pre-trial investigation into possible sexual offences committed by former MP Kristijonas Bartoševičius against minors has been completed and the case has been referred to court, Lithuania’s Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė said on Tuesday.

“We would like to inform you that the pre-trial investigation case in which Bartoševičius is accused of committing criminal offences is today being referred to the Panevėžys Regional Court,” Grunskienė told a press conference on Tuesday.

Bartoševičius is accused of two episodes of sexual assault and four episodes of molestation of persons under the age of 16, as well as four episodes of causing minor injuries to minors.

“The acts of sexual assault and molestation caused minor injuries to these underage persons and minors,” Grunskienė said.

According to her, the former MP denied any guilt. He remains under the written promise not to leave, is banned from coming into contact with the victims, and has also had his documents seized.

The prosecutor general refrained from commenting on when the offences were committed or disclosing the age and gender of the victims, citing the wish to protect the confidentiality of the child victims.

However, Grunskienė confirmed that the offences were committed over a period of more than one year, and Bartoševičius is the only suspect in this case.

The former MP is facing a prison sentence ranging from 3 to 15 years for sexual assault, up to 5 years for the molestation of a person under the age of 16, and lighter sentences for physical injury.

On February 1, Bartoševičius was notified of suspicions raised against him regarding the alleged sexual assault and molestation of an underage person and a minor, involving four persons. He is suspected of having committed the offences when he was still a member of the Lithuanian parliament.

He resigned from the Seimas in late January.