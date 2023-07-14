Lithuanian border guard suspected of crossing into Belarus while helping woman

The Lithuanian State Border Guard Service (VSAT) has reported that one of its officers may have unintentionally entered Belarus’ territory on Thursday.

Border guards at the Medininkai border checkpoint on Thursday afternoon were approached by a woman travelling from Belarus to Lithuania. According to the VSAT, she was holding a baby and said she wanted to cross the border faster.

“The VSAT officer accompanied the woman toward her car and, according to preliminary data, he may have crossed into Belarus through negligence,” the service said.

The border guard, who has been serving in the VSAT for two weeks, did not have his service gun during the incident, according to the statement.

The service said it had launched an internal investigation of the incident.