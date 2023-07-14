Naujienų srautas

Medininkai border crossing with Belarus
News 15 min. ago

Lithuanian border guard suspected of crossing into Belarus while helping woman

The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel
News 2 h ago

Vilnius hotel reaps ‘historic’ rewards during Joe Biden’s stay

War in Ukraine
News 4 h ago

Lithuania, other EU members pledge €400m to Ukraine fund

Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas
News 4 h ago

Darius and Girėnas’ legendary flight across the Atlantic turns 90

The NATO summit venue
News 7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: It’s a wrap

State Security Department (VSD)
News 21 h ago

Lithuania strips Russian citizen of residence permit over ‘disloyal views’

The venue of the NATO summit
News 1 d ago

‘Everything was red’: dozens of cyber attacks recorded during NATO summit in Vilnius

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

Communications and Information Systems Battalion
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian troops return from international operation in Turkey

US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit
News 1 d ago

Ukraine now has more than it had before Vilnius NATO summit – adviser

Russia's war against Ukraine.
News 1 d ago

NATO repeating old mistakes? Lithuania stands isolated advocating for Ukraine

German and Lithuanian troops
News 1 d ago

Lithuania expects German brigade plan ready in September – minister

Security at Vilnius NATO summit
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian intelligence investigates alleged leak of NATO summit security information

Joe Biden delivers a speech at Vilnius University
News 1 d ago

‘Keep reminding the world of hope that Lithuania embodies,’ Biden tells crowd in Vilnius

People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
News 1 d ago

Thousands queue for Biden’s speech in Vilnius

Volodymyr Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg
News 1 d ago

Zelensky in Vilnius: G7 pledges are no replacement for NATO membership

News2023.07.14 14:48

Lithuanian border guard suspected of crossing into Belarus while helping woman

B
BNS 2023.07.14 14:48
Medininkai border crossing with Belarus
Medininkai border crossing with Belarus / BNS

The Lithuanian State Border Guard Service (VSAT) has reported that one of its officers may have unintentionally entered Belarus’ territory on Thursday. 

Border guards at the Medininkai border checkpoint on Thursday afternoon were approached by a woman travelling from Belarus to Lithuania. According to the VSAT, she was holding a baby and said she wanted to cross the border faster.

“The VSAT officer accompanied the woman toward her car and, according to preliminary data, he may have crossed into Belarus through negligence,” the service said.

The border guard, who has been serving in the VSAT for two weeks, did not have his service gun during the incident, according to the statement.

The service said it had launched an internal investigation of the incident.

# News
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel
9
2 h ago

Vilnius hotel reaps ‘historic’ rewards during Joe Biden’s stay

9
War in Ukraine
4 h ago

Lithuania, other EU members pledge €400m to Ukraine fund

Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas
4 h ago

Darius and Girėnas’ legendary flight across the Atlantic turns 90

The NATO summit venue
7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: It’s a wrap

State Security Department (VSD)
21 h ago

Lithuania strips Russian citizen of residence permit over ‘disloyal views’

The venue of the NATO summit
1 d ago

‘Everything was red’: dozens of cyber attacks recorded during NATO summit in Vilnius

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai
1 d ago

Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

Communications and Information Systems Battalion
1 d ago

Lithuanian troops return from international operation in Turkey

US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit
1 d ago

Ukraine now has more than it had before Vilnius NATO summit – adviser

Russia's war against Ukraine.
5
1 d ago

NATO repeating old mistakes? Lithuania stands isolated advocating for Ukraine

5
State Security Department (VSD)
2023.07.13 17:34

Lithuania strips Russian citizen of residence permit over ‘disloyal views’

The NATO summit venue
2023.07.14 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: It’s a wrap

The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel
9
2023.07.14 12:48

Vilnius hotel reaps ‘historic’ rewards during Joe Biden’s stay

9
Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas
2023.07.14 10:12

Darius and Girėnas’ legendary flight across the Atlantic turns 90

War in Ukraine
2023.07.14 10:50

Lithuania, other EU members pledge €400m to Ukraine fund