Inoffensive food, politics-free flowers and Lithuanian details: challenges of hosting NATO summit

This week’s NATO summit was a logistical and organisational challenge for Vilnius and the entire country. The organisers had to make sure that everyone was served the right food, that all leaders and their sometimes outsized delegations were comfortably accommodated and that no décor elements cause allergies or unpleasant feelings.

“It was a big challenge for the whole country,” Inga Černiuk, chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters on Thursday after the last delegates left Vilnius.

Local reporters were given a tour of the Litexpo exhibition complex which was only accessible to the leaders of the countries during the July 11-12 summit.

The NATO summit venue / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Lithuanian details in the leaders’ lounge

According to Petras Zapolskas, head of the Diplomatic Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry, each host country has to meet NATO requirements down to the smallest detail – from the colour of the carpet to the technical service.

Heads of state arriving at the Litexpo centre were properly greeted and, after a short encounter with the media, escorted to the so-called VIP lounge. Only four people in a delegation were allowed in: the head of state or government, the foreign and defence ministers, and one senior adviser.

The VIP room is where heads of state gathered before each session and returned to have a rest and eat afterwards. The room was decorated with “Lithuanian details”: images of the Trakai Castle and a forest-like installation of live flowers.

The leaders' lounge at Litexpo / D. Umbrasas / LRT

“You probably understand that there aren’t a lot of flowers you can use, because almost all of them have either political or allergic connotations,” Zapolskas noted.

There were more Lithuanian accents in the exhibition hall, with paintings by the Lithuanian artist Kazys Varnelis displayed in several spaces.

A work by Kazys Varnelis at the NATO summit venue / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Large delegations

Although formally each delegation is allowed to have some 20 people, some exceeded the number three times, according to Zapolskas.

“At every NATO summit, the formula agreed on is 1 plus 20. The 20 includes about 15 politicians, diplomats, then translators, security staff,” he said. “But it is never the case that all the delegations have the same number of members.”

“One delegation had one plus 16, one delegation had one plus 55,” he added, without disclosing which ones.

The venue also had a hearing room installed, where diplomats were taking copious notes of everything said at the main meeting.

The NATO summit venue / D. Umbrasas / LRT

According to the Foreign Ministry, around 5,000 guests attended the NATO meeting. Almost 1,300 journalists came to cover the first-ever summit in Lithuania.

Vilnius hosted 1,050 official delegates and 1,200 people from the United States, bringing the total number of delegates to more than 2,000.

“The American delegation alone flew in on 21 planes,” said Zapolskas.

The NATO summit venue / D. Umbrasas / LRT

‘Political food’

A particular challenge was taking care of the delegates’ dietary needs. According to the Protocol Department head, the guests had many special requests for food, and in one case there were as many as 18.

Some of the guests did not eat beef or drink alcohol, while others wanted diet coke to be included in the drinks menu.

“By the way, diet coke is one of the favourite drinks at such events,” remarked Zapolskas.

The NATO summit venue / D. Umbras / LRT

He said that organisers of such events try to avoid food that might offend someone and therefore exclude, for example, pork.

“I call it political food, to suit everyone,” the he said of the menus at similar events.

The company Taurakalnis, which catered for the guests, had bought 120 kilogrammes of strawberries and ten litres of wild strawberries for the NATO summit.

“There were delegates who asked what kind of berries they were, because in many countries they no longer exist,” said the Zapolskas.

The NATO summit venue / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Logistics between Vilnius, Kaunas, and Ukmergė

Most of the delegates stayed in Vilnius, although part of the US delegation had to be accommodated in Kaunas, which is about 100 kilometres to the west. The South Koreans and the Japanese stayed in the Vilnius Grand Resort, a complex located between Vilnius and Ukmergė.

Meanwhile, the Scandinavians stayed at the Courtyard by Marriot hotel across the Neris River from the Old Town. The Novotel hotel on Gedimino Avenue just opposite the government building hosted most of the Central European leaders.

The Pacai Hotel, a luxurious compound on Didžioji Street, hosted the German and British delegations. The Radisson Blu hotel hosted the delegates of Italy, Spain, and Poland as well as European Council President Charles Michel.

French President Emmanuel Macron was staying at the boutique Stikliai hotel, at the very heart of the Old Town, while the delegation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stayed at the Imperial Hotel on Subačiaus Street.

Crowds were gathering outside the Kempinski Hotel in hope of getting a peak of US President Joe Biden and the Narutis Hotel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Joe Biden's delegation was staying at the Kempinski hotel adjacent to the President's Palace / I. Gelūnas / BNS

Crowds were waiting to greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the Narutis hotel on Pilies Street / L. Balandis / BNS

Lithuania hosted a NATO summit for the first time.