Naujienų srautas

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai
News 14 min. ago

Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

Communications and Information Systems Battalion
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian troops return from international operation in Turkey

US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit
News 3 h ago

Ukraine now has more than it had before Vilnius NATO summit – adviser

Russia's war against Ukraine.
News 3 h ago

NATO repeating old mistakes? Lithuania stands isolated advocating for Ukraine

German and Lithuanian troops
News 4 h ago

Lithuania expects German brigade plan ready in September – minister

Security at Vilnius NATO summit
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian intelligence investigates alleged leak of NATO summit security information

Joe Biden delivers a speech at Vilnius University
News 19 h ago

‘Keep reminding the world of hope that Lithuania embodies,’ Biden tells crowd in Vilnius

People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
News 21 h ago

Thousands queue for Biden’s speech in Vilnius

Volodymyr Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg
News 22 h ago

Zelensky in Vilnius: G7 pledges are no replacement for NATO membership

Olena Zelenska and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

First Lady Olena Zelenska visits Ukraine centre in Vilnius

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’
News 1 d ago

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
News 1 d ago

Lithuania wants German brigade plan sooner than end of year – minister

15min.lt
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian online newspaper hit by cyber attack

F-16 jets perform NATO air policing mission in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Baltics offer their airspace to NATO activities

Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden
News 1 d ago

Vilnius NATO summit 2nd day: Zelensky welcomes ‘significant defence victory’ for Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen
News 1 d ago

Ukraine advancing toward EU membership at ‘amazing’ speed – von der Leyen in Vilnius

News2023.07.13 14:11

Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

B
BNS 2023.07.13 14:11
A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai
A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai / G. Balčiūnaitis

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai in the northern district of Pasvalys, the Cultural Heritage Department said.

The remains of 31 people have been exhumed. They were mainly those of unidentified Red Army soldiers as well as of two local Soviet activists, the department said.

Following anthropological research, the remains will be reburied at one of the burial sites for Soviet soldiers in the district.

A number of Soviet-era monuments and memorials have been removed across Lithuania following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last December, the parliament passed a so-called “desovietisation” law, banning promotion of “totalitarian and authoritarian regimes and their ideologies” in public places. The legislation is intended to force the removal of Soviet-era monuments in the country.

The Cultural Heritage Department claims that the removal in Pumpėnai was undertaken in order to comply with the requirements of the Protocol Additional to the Geneva Convention relating to the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts, which provides for respect for the deceased.

According to the department, the site has become a busy area, which is “incompatible with respect for the buried, the proper security of the cemetery, and ethical and hygienic standards”.

# Society# History
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Communications and Information Systems Battalion
2 h ago

Lithuanian troops return from international operation in Turkey

US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit
3 h ago

Ukraine now has more than it had before Vilnius NATO summit – adviser

Russia's war against Ukraine.
5
3 h ago

NATO repeating old mistakes? Lithuania stands isolated advocating for Ukraine

5
German and Lithuanian troops
4 h ago

Lithuania expects German brigade plan ready in September – minister

Security at Vilnius NATO summit
5 h ago

Lithuanian intelligence investigates alleged leak of NATO summit security information

Joe Biden delivers a speech at Vilnius University
12
19 h ago

‘Keep reminding the world of hope that Lithuania embodies,’ Biden tells crowd in Vilnius

updated
12
People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
5
21 h ago

Thousands queue for Biden’s speech in Vilnius

updated
5
Volodymyr Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg
23 h ago

Zelensky in Vilnius: G7 pledges are no replacement for NATO membership

Olena Zelenska and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius
1 d ago

First Lady Olena Zelenska visits Ukraine centre in Vilnius

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’
1 d ago

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’

People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
5
2023.07.12 16:38

Thousands queue for Biden’s speech in Vilnius

updated
5
Joe Biden delivers a speech at Vilnius University
12
2023.07.12 19:23

‘Keep reminding the world of hope that Lithuania embodies,’ Biden tells crowd in Vilnius

updated
12
Security at Vilnius NATO summit
2023.07.13 09:23

Lithuanian intelligence investigates alleged leak of NATO summit security information

Volodymyr Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg
2023.07.12 15:27

Zelensky in Vilnius: G7 pledges are no replacement for NATO membership

Russia's war against Ukraine.
5
2023.07.13 10:38

NATO repeating old mistakes? Lithuania stands isolated advocating for Ukraine

5
German and Lithuanian troops
2023.07.13 10:16

Lithuania expects German brigade plan ready in September – minister

US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit
2023.07.13 11:23

Ukraine now has more than it had before Vilnius NATO summit – adviser

Communications and Information Systems Battalion
2023.07.13 12:17

Lithuanian troops return from international operation in Turkey