Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai in the northern district of Pasvalys, the Cultural Heritage Department said.

The remains of 31 people have been exhumed. They were mainly those of unidentified Red Army soldiers as well as of two local Soviet activists, the department said.

Following anthropological research, the remains will be reburied at one of the burial sites for Soviet soldiers in the district.

A number of Soviet-era monuments and memorials have been removed across Lithuania following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last December, the parliament passed a so-called “desovietisation” law, banning promotion of “totalitarian and authoritarian regimes and their ideologies” in public places. The legislation is intended to force the removal of Soviet-era monuments in the country.

The Cultural Heritage Department claims that the removal in Pumpėnai was undertaken in order to comply with the requirements of the Protocol Additional to the Geneva Convention relating to the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts, which provides for respect for the deceased.

According to the department, the site has become a busy area, which is “incompatible with respect for the buried, the proper security of the cemetery, and ethical and hygienic standards”.