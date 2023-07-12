Naujienų srautas

People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
News 20 min. ago

Thousands queue for Biden’s speech in Vilnius

Volodymyr Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg
News 1 h ago

Zelensky in Vilnius: G7 pledges are no replacement for NATO membership

Olena Zelenska and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius
News 2 h ago

First Lady Olena Zelenska visits Ukraine centre in Vilnius

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’
News 3 h ago

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
News 4 h ago

Lithuania wants German brigade plan sooner than end of year – minister

15min.lt
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian online newspaper hit by cyber attack

F-16 jets perform NATO air policing mission in Lithuania
News 6 h ago

Baltics offer their airspace to NATO activities

NATO-Ukraine Council meeting
News 7 h ago

Vilnius NATO summit 2nd day: focus on Ukraine Council and Indo-Pacific

Ursula von der Leyen
News 7 h ago

Ukraine advancing toward EU membership at ‘amazing’ speed – von der Leyen in Vilnius

Joe Biden in Vilnius
News 8 h ago

US president to make public speech at Vilnius University

NATO forces in the Baltics
News 21 h ago

NATO reaffirms plan to have ‘combat-ready’ brigades in the Baltic states

Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius
News 22 h ago

President Zelensky greets adulating crowd in Vilnius: ‘Ukrainian flags in streets prove we are already allies’

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius
News 22 h ago

Germany will have plan for Lithuania brigade this year – Pistorius

Porcelain tableware made for the Presidential Palace
News 23 h ago

President’s NATO summit reception will be served from custom-made porcelain tableware

Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Zelensky arrives in Lithuania for NATO summit

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at Vilnius NATO summit
News 1 d ago

Baltics cheer more security as Sweden’s path to NATO cleared

News2023.07.12 16:38

Thousands queue for Biden’s speech in Vilnius

B
BNS 2023.07.12 16:38
People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech / D. Umbrasas / LRT

More than three hours before US President Joe Biden’s scheduled speech to the Lithuanian public, a queue of thousands of people lined up at Vilnius University on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a historic moment, it is not often that the president of the United States comes here. We don’t know when he will come next. All in all, the NATO summit is a significant event at a pressing time,” Mantas Valančius, a 28-year-old PhD student, told BNS.

Lina Laukė, a 50-year-old designer, said she had come to get a sense of the general mood.

“It’s very good to feel that mood. [...] I don’t usually go to such big events, but yesterday I was in Lukiškių Square [to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky], and the feeling is indescribable. That’s why I decided to come here today, even though the queue is long,” she said.

People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech / D. Umbrasas / LRT

“Yesterday, I was impressed by the speeches of both [Lithuanian President] Gitanas Nausėda and Volodymyr Zelensky. I think it is a very historic event, an extraordinary feeling. It is one thing to see it somewhere far away, but it is another to see it right,” said Laukė.

President Biden is the second sitting US head of state to visit Lithuania. President George W Bush came to Vilnius in 2002.

He made a public address in Rotušės (Town Hall) Square in Vilnius, saying “every enemy of Lithuania will now also be considered an enemy of the United States”, a quote now inscribed on the Town Hall.

Biden is delivering his speech at the Great Courtyard of Vilnius University. People will be admitted on a first-come first-served basis. The speech will also be broadcast live.

Vilnius University
Vilnius University / E. Blaževič / LRT

President Biden came to Vilnius for a NATO summit. He has met with Lithuanian President Gitans Nausėda and reiterated the US defence commitment to NATO, the Baltic states and Lithuania in particular.

Further reading

News

2023.07.12 08:33

US president to make public speech at Vilnius University

People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
Vilnius University
Vilnius University
# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Volodymyr Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg
1 h ago

Zelensky in Vilnius: G7 pledges are no replacement for NATO membership

Olena Zelenska and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius
2 h ago

First Lady Olena Zelenska visits Ukraine centre in Vilnius

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’
3 h ago

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
4 h ago

Lithuania wants German brigade plan sooner than end of year – minister

15min.lt
4 h ago

Lithuanian online newspaper hit by cyber attack

F-16 jets perform NATO air policing mission in Lithuania
6 h ago

Baltics offer their airspace to NATO activities

NATO-Ukraine Council meeting
9
7 h ago

Vilnius NATO summit 2nd day: focus on Ukraine Council and Indo-Pacific

live updates
9
Ursula von der Leyen
7 h ago

Ukraine advancing toward EU membership at ‘amazing’ speed – von der Leyen in Vilnius

Joe Biden in Vilnius
8 h ago

US president to make public speech at Vilnius University

NATO forces in the Baltics
21 h ago

NATO reaffirms plan to have ‘combat-ready’ brigades in the Baltic states

Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius
2023.07.11 18:41

President Zelensky greets adulating crowd in Vilnius: ‘Ukrainian flags in streets prove we are already allies’

Joe Biden in Vilnius
2023.07.12 08:33

US president to make public speech at Vilnius University

NATO-Ukraine Council meeting
9
2023.07.12 09:21

Vilnius NATO summit 2nd day: focus on Ukraine Council and Indo-Pacific

live updates
9
Porcelain tableware made for the Presidential Palace
5
2023.07.11 17:45

President’s NATO summit reception will be served from custom-made porcelain tableware

5
Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius
2023.07.11 18:28

Germany will have plan for Lithuania brigade this year – Pistorius

F-16 jets perform NATO air policing mission in Lithuania
2023.07.12 10:46

Baltics offer their airspace to NATO activities

NATO forces in the Baltics
2023.07.11 19:04

NATO reaffirms plan to have ‘combat-ready’ brigades in the Baltic states

Ursula von der Leyen
2023.07.12 09:13

Ukraine advancing toward EU membership at ‘amazing’ speed – von der Leyen in Vilnius

15min.lt
2023.07.12 12:16

Lithuanian online newspaper hit by cyber attack

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’
2023.07.12 13:27

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’