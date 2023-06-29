Naujienų srautas

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius
News 13 min. ago

Germany's Baltic brigade announcement – a check that cannot be cashed?

Lithuanian border (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania steps up border checks on persons travelling from Russia, Belarus

Volodymyr Zelenski
News 2 h ago

Security guarantees cannot be substitute for Ukraine’s NATO membership – Zelensky

Vatican
News 4 h ago

First female beatification case in Lithuania’s history sent to Vatican

Yevgeny Prigozhin
News 6 h ago

Is Prigozhin in Belarus a threat to Lithuania?

Gitanas Nausėda
News 21 h ago

We must use Wagner mutiny to bring Ukraine closer to NATO – Nausėda in Kyiv

Trucks at the Lithuanian border (associative image)
News 22 h ago

Lithuania bans transit of dual-use goods to keep them out of Russia

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 23 h ago

Lithuania’s Constitutional Court to be asked to examine Istanbul Convention

Money (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian government approves minimum wage rise

Yevgeny Prigozhin
News 1 d ago

Documents found in Wagner headquarters link to ‘information attack’ against Lithuania – intelligence

Lenin statue (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Why we should do away with the idea of ‘Homo Sovieticus’ – interview

Gitanas Nausėda and Volodymyr Zelensky in 2022
News 1 d ago

President Nausėda heads to Kyiv after Lithuania commits 2 NASAMS launchers for Ukraine

Lasers
News 1 d ago

Why Lithuania is punching above its weight in laser technologies – interview

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s tax reform passes first parliamentary hurdle

Russia's war against Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Eastern Europe no longer Putin's playground – German rep in Vilnius

Port of Klaipėda (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Electronics bound for Russian military transit Lithuania’s port – media

News2023.06.29 09:43

First female beatification case in Lithuania’s history sent to Vatican

B
BNS 2023.06.29 09:43
Vatican
Vatican / AP

The Archdiocese of Kaunas has sent to the Vatican the case of Adelė Dirsytė, seeking for her to become the first beatified woman in Lithuanian history.

According to the archdiocese, Dirsytė, born in 1909, was a Catholic laywoman and a teacher at a Catholic youth organisation. She also worked for the Lithuanian Catholic Women’s Organisation, lectured women and young people, took care of orphans and the poor, wrote articles on the education of girls and women, and contributed to several magazines.

In the spring of 1946, Dirsytė and others were accused of anti-Soviet activities, arrested, and brutally interrogated by Soviet officers. In November 1946, she was sentenced to prison and shortly afterwards sent to the Komi Republic to build a railroad. She was forced to do hard labour and starved. From there, she was taken to the Irkutsk region to cut down forests, and she was later moved to Magadan, the special regime Berlag camp where she worked in construction.

Adelė Dirsytė
Adelė Dirsytė / Vatican News

Dirsytė always tried to lift the spirit of other prisoners, and she was brutally beaten and tortured for her spiritual influence, the archdiocese says.

During her Siberian exile, Dirsytė wrote her prayers on pieces of bark, scraps of newspaper, and cement bags. She later grouped the prayers and put them in a small book, which she gave to a friend on February 16, 1953. The prayer book for Siberian prisoners was first published in Putnam, the US, in 1959 and later spread to five continents. Its underground edition was published in Lithuania in 1964, and the first edition in independent Lithuania emerged in 1990.

Dirsytė died on September 26, 1955, with just a couple of months until the end of her sentence.

Vatican
Adelė Dirsytė
Adelės Dirsytė's prayer books
# Society# History
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius
7
13 min. ago

Germany's Baltic brigade announcement – a check that cannot be cashed?

7
Lithuanian border (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuania steps up border checks on persons travelling from Russia, Belarus

updated
Volodymyr Zelenski
2 h ago

Security guarantees cannot be substitute for Ukraine’s NATO membership – Zelensky

Yevgeny Prigozhin
6 h ago

Is Prigozhin in Belarus a threat to Lithuania?

Gitanas Nausėda
21 h ago

We must use Wagner mutiny to bring Ukraine closer to NATO – Nausėda in Kyiv

Trucks at the Lithuanian border (associative image)
22 h ago

Lithuania bans transit of dual-use goods to keep them out of Russia

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
23 h ago

Lithuania’s Constitutional Court to be asked to examine Istanbul Convention

Money (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuanian government approves minimum wage rise

Yevgeny Prigozhin
1 d ago

Documents found in Wagner headquarters link to ‘information attack’ against Lithuania – intelligence

Lenin statue (associative image)
6
1 d ago

Why we should do away with the idea of ‘Homo Sovieticus’ – interview

6
Trucks at the Lithuanian border (associative image)
2023.06.28 15:24

Lithuania bans transit of dual-use goods to keep them out of Russia

Gitanas Nausėda
2023.06.28 16:23

We must use Wagner mutiny to bring Ukraine closer to NATO – Nausėda in Kyiv

Yevgeny Prigozhin
2023.06.29 08:00

Is Prigozhin in Belarus a threat to Lithuania?

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2023.06.28 15:03

Lithuania’s Constitutional Court to be asked to examine Istanbul Convention

Lithuanian border (associative image)
2023.06.29 12:39

Lithuania steps up border checks on persons travelling from Russia, Belarus

updated
Volodymyr Zelenski
2023.06.29 11:18

Security guarantees cannot be substitute for Ukraine’s NATO membership – Zelensky

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius
7
2023.06.29 14:03

Germany's Baltic brigade announcement – a check that cannot be cashed?

7