First female beatification case in Lithuania’s history sent to Vatican

The Archdiocese of Kaunas has sent to the Vatican the case of Adelė Dirsytė, seeking for her to become the first beatified woman in Lithuanian history.

According to the archdiocese, Dirsytė, born in 1909, was a Catholic laywoman and a teacher at a Catholic youth organisation. She also worked for the Lithuanian Catholic Women’s Organisation, lectured women and young people, took care of orphans and the poor, wrote articles on the education of girls and women, and contributed to several magazines.

In the spring of 1946, Dirsytė and others were accused of anti-Soviet activities, arrested, and brutally interrogated by Soviet officers. In November 1946, she was sentenced to prison and shortly afterwards sent to the Komi Republic to build a railroad. She was forced to do hard labour and starved. From there, she was taken to the Irkutsk region to cut down forests, and she was later moved to Magadan, the special regime Berlag camp where she worked in construction.

Adelė Dirsytė / Vatican News

Dirsytė always tried to lift the spirit of other prisoners, and she was brutally beaten and tortured for her spiritual influence, the archdiocese says.

During her Siberian exile, Dirsytė wrote her prayers on pieces of bark, scraps of newspaper, and cement bags. She later grouped the prayers and put them in a small book, which she gave to a friend on February 16, 1953. The prayer book for Siberian prisoners was first published in Putnam, the US, in 1959 and later spread to five continents. Its underground edition was published in Lithuania in 1964, and the first edition in independent Lithuania emerged in 1990.

Dirsytė died on September 26, 1955, with just a couple of months until the end of her sentence.